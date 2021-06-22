Horses, bicyclists and hikers can share Putnam Park trails

I recently spoke with a local cyclist who told me he doesn’t ride in Helen Putnam Regional Park much because he worries about his encounter with horses.

Although Helen Putnam Regional Park is not a major equestrian venue, from time to time you will encounter a horse or two. The park’s dirt trails are multi-use, so they are open to hikers, cyclists and equestrians, and the park is small compared to others in the county.

I was on the South Loop Trail on a Monday morning and encountered two riders on horses. We stopped and chatted. They told me how friendly people in Putnam Park are to equestrians, and how much they enjoy the natural beauty of this park. I stepped off the trail to let them pass. We share the road.

Regional Parks Foundation board member Michael Murphy, a devoted equestrian and a dedicated conservationist, recently interviewed officers of the Petaluma Driving and Riding Club and Sonoma County Horse Council about riding his horse in Putnam Park. He was advised to go early to ride because parking is difficult. If you have been out there this past year, you know that parking lot fills up because so many of us are now committed to being outdoors and staying healthy. It is estimated that this 250-acre park hosted close to 200,000 visitors during the pandemic.

Murphy worked with the staff of Sonoma County Parks Foundation to develop a proposal to Bay Area Barns and Trails, which since 2000 has helped conservation-minded equestrians preserve and restore natural areas and wildlife habitat and maintain parks and public open space. The organization awarded $5,000 to the Parks Foundation to be matched by Regional Parks in order to provide expanded parking designated for equestrian access, ensuring space for both cars and trailers. A new split rail fence will mark the addition. The new equestrian parking area is under construction now and should be completed by summer.

Bay Area Barns and Trails has previously funded improvements at Helen Putnam Regional Park with restoration of native grasses and plants, drainage improvements to reduce erosion and repairs to trails. The organization also recently awarded a grant to Daily Acts, a Petaluma nonprofit, to teach water quality and best practices for equestrian facilities.

So when you encounter a horse and rider on the trail, appreciate the contribution they have made to our local regional park. Give them some space on the trail and a smile. And look for an expanded Helen Putnam Regional Park in the future with even more trails.