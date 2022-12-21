San Domenico turned in a near flawless first half performance, and the Panthers rolled to a 60-26 win over host St. Vincent to capture the Winter Showdown Tournament.

The undefeated Panthers (11-0) completely shut down the aggressive efforts of the Mustang offense by choking lead passes and closing everything in the paint area while building a 31-9 advantage in the first half.

A 3-point shot by hustling guard Jack Davis was all that St. Vincent could muster in the first eight minutes of the game.

The Mustangs were limited to only 2 of 23 from the floor by the switching defenses thrown at them by San Domenico. The Mustangs were 9 of 19 from the charity stripe.

St. Vincent coach Tom Bonfigli remained positive after his club came out with great intensity from the opening tap. “We did some good things including good perimeter passing and our shooting will get better, “ he said. ”San Domenico is a state level basketball team.”

The visitors were pressured at times when St. Viincent extended its defenses to half court. The Panthers quickly regrouped without a timeout, however, and took a few extra passes to continue getting good looks in good rhythm at the basket.

“It’s the reason they are undefeated,” noted impressed Mustang assistant coach Nick Iacopi.

Davis netted 10 points to pace the Mustang offense followed by 6 each contributed by Hudson Stipp and center Mathew Kropelnicki.

Kropelnicki had the offensive play of the afternoon in the third period from the center slot when he followed his interior shot attempt with a resounding follow over the Panther defenders.

The Mustangs slipped to 3-3 for the young season.

St. Vincent vaulted into the championship game of the tournament with a 53-29 victory over Point Arena on Friday.

Kropelnicki had 15 points and 17 rebounds for St. Vincent.

The Mustangs opened the home half of the bracket by knocking off Westlake Charter of Sacramento 56-41.

Sebastian Andrade, a junior, knocked in 12 points to pace the balanced St.Vincent offense while guard Kai Hall added 10 points in only his second game of the season. “Hall is an athlete who will help us the rest of the season,” noted Bonfigli. Junior Josh Malik secured 15 rebounds for the winning Mustangs.

Earlier it was announced by Bonfigli that three prospective players counted on to join the team later in the season have been denied eligibility by the North Coast Section for the rest of the season.

“It is very disappointing because one of them could be one of the best players in our league this year. They are practicing with us and will play in postseason games,” Bonfigli said.