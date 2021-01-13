How does pandemic impact college hopeful athletes?

Hundreds of Petaluma athletes are on the verge of losing their high school season, many for the second straight year. Others could lose their chance to play beyond high school or the opportunity to have a college help pay for part or all of their education with a scholarship.

Typically, the junior season is the key for high school athletes hoping to catch the attention of college coaches or recruiters. They hope to be seen in person or at least have an opportunity to show video highlights of their skills. This year, so far there has been no highlights to video.

St. Vincent High School football coach Trent Herzog is West Region Director of Scouting for- National Preps, an organization that provides information on high school prospects for colleges across the nation. He said his current St. Vincent team, one that is in danger of losing its season because of the coronavirus pandemic, has four underclassmen who are legitimate college prospects.

National Preps is hosting evaluation combines in 35 states, testing and measuring college prospects in everything from speed and agility to hand size and weight. The workouts are different in the past, with athletes working out independently and with consideration given to safety protocols. Herzog said some evaluation days can last from 12 to 13 hours. Because of California’s strict guidelines governing sports during the pandemic, no combines are held in the state.

Herzog said lack of competition and lack of videos are hurting both athletes and schools. “Colleges are begging us for information on athletes,” he said. “I have been on the phone to college coaches more than any time in the last 10 years.”.

He pointed out that it is not only football players who are affected. “It is hurting every student/athlete in California,” he maintained.

Petaluma High football coach Rick Krist said that athletes who are serious about competing at the next level need to take initiative to attract attention of college recruiters. “It is really important for kids who want to play to get their name out there,” he said. “Athletes should be contacting colleges and, if they are allowed, be visiting schools. They will probably have to go to some combnes.”

Krist said not being able to play during the high school season doesn’t mean athletes won’t have an opportunity to play at the next level. “There are a lot of opportunities to play in junior college or at NAIA schools he said. Athletes should be exploring all their opportunities. ”

Krist pointed out that football is different from many other sports where young athletes have opportunities outside of school to be seen. “In football it is all about high school. In other sports they have an opportunity to be seen through club sports as well.”

Young athletes in sports like soccer, lacrosse, volleyball, softball and baseball often compete in tournaments during the summer that offer college recruiters an opportunity to see several teams and college prospects at one time.

Krist cautioned athletes and parents to be careful about jumping on recruiting web sites without checking them out. “I worry about those sites preying on kids for profit,” he said. “Those sites should go through the coaches.”

Most coaches agree that colleges have a way of finding the most gifted athletes.

“There is no problem for the star players,” said Casa Grande football coach John Antonio. He, like several other coaches, believes that one of the best routes to higher levels, especially in football, is through junior college.

“Not a lot of our seniors are going to want to play college football,” he said. “Some will be going to four-year colleges only for the education. Those who really want to play football will get good coaching at Santa Rosa junior college. Lenny Wagner (head JC football coach) has a passion about football, but he is also compassionate about his players.”

Antonio agrees with Krist that the players who really want to play at a higher level are going to have to make an extra effort. “Without game film, you are going to have to work hard to sell yourself.” he said.

Antonio said he believes the recruiting focus of 4-year schools will be shifting to the junior colleges. “There will not be a lot of recruiting for D-1 schools out of the high school ranks,” he said. “The next echelon guys will be recruited from the junior colleges.

Casa Grande baseball coach Pete Sikora was equally emphatic about the importance of junior colleges for post-high school sports. “JC that’s the answer,” he said.

Athletes with the extra-ordinary skill set are already locked up,” he said. “We are going to see a lot more athletes headed to junior college.”