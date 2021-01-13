Subscribe

How does pandemic impact college hopeful athletes?

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 12, 2021, 5:31PM
Hundreds of Petaluma athletes are on the verge of losing their high school season, many for the second straight year. Others could lose their chance to play beyond high school or the opportunity to have a college help pay for part or all of their education with a scholarship.

Typically, the junior season is the key for high school athletes hoping to catch the attention of college coaches or recruiters. They hope to be seen in person or at least have an opportunity to show video highlights of their skills. This year, so far there has been no highlights to video.

St. Vincent High School football coach Trent Herzog is West Region Director of Scouting for- National Preps, an organization that provides information on high school prospects for colleges across the nation. He said his current St. Vincent team, one that is in danger of losing its season because of the coronavirus pandemic, has four underclassmen who are legitimate college prospects.

National Preps is hosting evaluation combines in 35 states, testing and measuring college prospects in everything from speed and agility to hand size and weight. The workouts are different in the past, with athletes working out independently and with consideration given to safety protocols. Herzog said some evaluation days can last from 12 to 13 hours. Because of California’s strict guidelines governing sports during the pandemic, no combines are held in the state.

Herzog said lack of competition and lack of videos are hurting both athletes and schools. “Colleges are begging us for information on athletes,” he said. “I have been on the phone to college coaches more than any time in the last 10 years.”.

He pointed out that it is not only football players who are affected. “It is hurting every student/athlete in California,” he maintained.

Petaluma High football coach Rick Krist said that athletes who are serious about competing at the next level need to take initiative to attract attention of college recruiters. “It is really important for kids who want to play to get their name out there,” he said. “Athletes should be contacting colleges and, if they are allowed, be visiting schools. They will probably have to go to some combnes.”

Krist said not being able to play during the high school season doesn’t mean athletes won’t have an opportunity to play at the next level. “There are a lot of opportunities to play in junior college or at NAIA schools he said. Athletes should be exploring all their opportunities. ”

Krist pointed out that football is different from many other sports where young athletes have opportunities outside of school to be seen. “In football it is all about high school. In other sports they have an opportunity to be seen through club sports as well.”

Young athletes in sports like soccer, lacrosse, volleyball, softball and baseball often compete in tournaments during the summer that offer college recruiters an opportunity to see several teams and college prospects at one time.

Krist cautioned athletes and parents to be careful about jumping on recruiting web sites without checking them out. “I worry about those sites preying on kids for profit,” he said. “Those sites should go through the coaches.”

Most coaches agree that colleges have a way of finding the most gifted athletes.

“There is no problem for the star players,” said Casa Grande football coach John Antonio. He, like several other coaches, believes that one of the best routes to higher levels, especially in football, is through junior college.

“Not a lot of our seniors are going to want to play college football,” he said. “Some will be going to four-year colleges only for the education. Those who really want to play football will get good coaching at Santa Rosa junior college. Lenny Wagner (head JC football coach) has a passion about football, but he is also compassionate about his players.”

Antonio agrees with Krist that the players who really want to play at a higher level are going to have to make an extra effort. “Without game film, you are going to have to work hard to sell yourself.” he said.

Antonio said he believes the recruiting focus of 4-year schools will be shifting to the junior colleges. “There will not be a lot of recruiting for D-1 schools out of the high school ranks,” he said. “The next echelon guys will be recruited from the junior colleges.

Casa Grande baseball coach Pete Sikora was equally emphatic about the importance of junior colleges for post-high school sports. “JC that’s the answer,” he said.

Athletes with the extra-ordinary skill set are already locked up,” he said. “We are going to see a lot more athletes headed to junior college.”

He agreed with Antonio that college sports are for a minority of the athletes who play in high school. “The vast majority are not going on to play college sports, but everyone is going on in life,” he said.

Several coaches pointed out that competition at all levels, including at the junior college level, is going to be more intense under new rules allowing athletes who miss a season because of the pandemic to have an additional season of college eligibility, and that includes those playing junior college sports.

“The overall talent at all levels is going to be greater at all levels,” Sikora pointed out.

Petaluma's High senior Julian Garrahan has committed to playing baseball at St. Mary’s University despite losing most of his junior season because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Sumner Fowler Photo)
Petaluma High baseball coach Jim Selvitella said more quality players at all levels isn’t a bad thing. “It means you will have to compete and beat someone out. Competition makes you better,” he observed.

Selvitella noted that he has four players on the current Petaluma roster capable of playing at the D-1 level. Three have already committed. The fourth is a senior who has already missed most of his junior season. “He has several schools interested in him and is trying to find the best fit,” the coach said.

Selvitella said often coach’s contacts with college coaches and recruiters can help a player get looked at for next-level play. He noted that, if there is no high school season again this year, he and assistant coach Jeff Inglin, a former professional baseball player, are considering forming a club team for the summer so players will have a chance to play and be seen in states that allow competition.

“For these kids to work hard to succeed in the classroom and on the field and miss two years in a row would be tragic,” the coach said.

But whether or not athletes can compete in high school this year and whether or not they move on to play at the next level, all the coaches agreed with Antonio, who said, “We have to keep things in perspective. People are still getting sick and dying. There are things more important than football.”

