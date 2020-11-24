How Steve Page developed a world-class community asset

So, you say, you want to be responsible for a property that’s worth hundreds of millions of dollars, a property that holds 70 companies, is a world-class facility that has drawn 100,000 people for one day. You also say you want to be a beloved community asset, admired by those big and small, whose loyal employees will try to eat soup with a fork if you ask them.

Sure, no problem. Here’s how you do it.

You are flexible: you once sold women’s shoes, Fuller brushes and cars. You’re a nature lover, you once were a gardener and sold Christmas trees. You’re not afraid to get your hands dirty, you once washed dishes and tended bar. You’re not intimidated by being poor, you once hitchhiked to Maine to pick potatoes for $2.50 an hour. You like the freedom of the open road — you once traveled three months across America in a van. You like adventure so much you staked your life on it — you once hitchhiked from Maine to California.

Oh yes, one other thing: You dropped out of college twice.

If you can do all this you too can become Steve Page.

“Scary, isn’t it?” said Page the president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway who will be retiring at the end of December after 29 years of running the megacomplex.

Since the man loves to poke himself like he’s a self-inducing giggle clown he adds, “You would assume all this was done intentionally.” He laughs for the absurdity of that statement. No one could plan this anymore than anyone could plan to find a diamond ring in the third box of raisin bran bought at a Safeway in Turlock on a Monday.

This is Mister Toad’s Wild Ride in real time. Despite demonstrable evidence to resist the temptation to simplify, Page says he can explain his life’s trajectory in five words. He quotes the late great comic book legend Stan Lee to condense it in terms we all can understand.

“Stan said ‘Luck is the greatest superpower’,” Page said. “I use that line all the time.”

We’d rather be lucky than good, of course, but what if you are both? What if luck is tracked by an active brain, a curiosity?

“I’ve always been open to unconventional opportunities,” said the guy who once sold Buicks.

So why not, Page thought to himself in 1977. This sounds interesting. Congressman Leon Panetta needed a press secretary. Page still was two quarters short of getting his political science degree from Cal but he was recommended to Panetta and it didn’t hurt that Page came from the same district in Monterey as Panetta.

Page didn’t know anything about being a press secretary but “I came profoundly cheap,” Page said. He estimates somewhere between $12-15,000 a year cheap. He kept his eyes, ears and mind open. He watched how Panetta moved smoothly through disparate personalities and political beliefs. Diplomacy wasn’t an abstract concept. Words, deftly used, could close gaps, not widen them.

Page’s skill to work not only with people but FOR people advanced considerably when he was with the Oakland A’s. Walter Haas, the best owner the team ever had, opened Page to an even wider reality. In 1987 Page and Andy Dolich were working on a plan how Oakland could benefit from hosting the All-Star Game that year.

“Andy and I had this elaborate plan on linking ticket sales to season tickets, a comprehension plan to advance Mr. Haas’ business interests,” Page said. “We presented it to Mr. Haas. He nodded politely and said, ‘That’s fine but our No. 1 objective is to create a positive image for the city of Oakland’. So much for our comprehensive plan.”

Page thought business, Haas thought community. The light bulb turned on. One need not be separate from the other. One actually could enhance the other. Further, the business couldn’t work without the community. This became his template for running Sears Point/Infineon Raceway/Somoma Raceway.

“First, you surround yourself with good people,” Page said. “You make sure they buy-in. You make sure it’s fun; if it isn’t, something’s wrong. And then you let them do their job. It’s not that complicated. It can’t be if I can figure it out.”

Ah, Page just revealed one of his superpowers: self-deprecation. The next time Page calls attention to himself will be the first time he calls attention to himself. In an industry which screams LOOK AT ME! Page is in the back row, clapping.

“I get more attention than I deserve or am comfortable with,” said the 66-year old man. “Attention is not something I crave. I get credit more than I should. I’ve never been been comfortable to be the center of attention.”

The result: The man at the center is approachable. Whisper, if you want to get someone’s attention. Page attracts people and admiration simply because he doesn’t try. Yes, he does point fingers. In directions not usually seen in sports.