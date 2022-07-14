Hungarians learn from play day with Leghorn American Legion team

Baseball might be a universal language, but some people speak it more fluently than others.

Members of the Petaluma Leghorns American Legion team recently hosted players for whom the sport is definitely not their primary language when they played the Hungarian National 23-under team in an exhibition doubleheader at St. Vincent High School.

For the 19-under Leghorns, it was a fun play day as they belted balls all over and out of local diamond. For their guests, it was a continuation of their learning experience.

“They are still learning the game,” said John Goulding, coach of the Hungarian team. “They don’t grow up playing the game like kids in the United States. In Hungary kids grow up playing soccer, team handball or water polo .”

To bring more attention to the sport through the experience of Goulding’s players is part of the purpose of his team’s excursion to the United States which included playing eight games in six days with stops in Watsonville, Palo Alto, Lathrop and San Jose, in addition to the visit to Petaluma.

It wasn’t all games, but it was all fun for the visitors who were able to take in some of the Bay Area’s attractions, including a Giants game and, one of their favorites, a visit to Santa Cruz and its Board Walk.

Starting from the ground up with players who don’tinclude baseball as part of their adolesence is nothing new for Goulding who is making international coaching something of a second career after retiring as one of California’s most respected prep coaches at James Logan High School in Fremont.

Gouldings’s list of coaching accomplishments would fill a dozen Wikipedia entries. As head coach of Logan High School for 23 years his teams won more than 500 games, 18 league championships and two North Coast Section championships.

He was twice NCS Coach of the Year, ESPN California Coach of the Year in 2012 and ABCA Region 8 D1 Coach of the Year in 2013. He is a member of the California Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame and a member of the Aragon High School Hall of Fame.

During his career as a high school and an American Legion coach, more than 200 of his players have gone on to play college baseball and 18 players have gone on to play professionally, including a former Giant outfielder named Barry Bonds.

After he retired from James Logan, he continued to coach with the twofold objective of sharing the game he loves with the world and through that game strengthening relationships between diverse cultures. He has coached in the Dominican Republic, Taiwan, Pakistan and several other countries. He managed the Pakistani national team to the 2017 Asian Championship.

The Hungarian team Goulding put on the St. Vincent diamond wasn’t assembled until late February when he was brought in to bring experience to a young coaching staff.

Unlike with the Pakistani team, Goulding found no language barrier. “They all speak English so there is no trouble communicating,” he explained.

What the Hungarians don’t speak – yet – is fluent baseball.

“They are still learning the game,” the coach said. “They work hard and are learning, but they don’t have a baseball background. They don’t have the opportunities our kids have. There are no school sports. There are club sports, but none for baseball.”

For a country like Hungary to become competitive in an unfamiliar sport, Goulding said it is important to not only play internationally, but to introduce baseball to younger players. “We have got to get the youngsters playing the game,” he said.

“They are going to need American help. The plan is to establish a baseball academy like what they have in the Dominican Republic, and they will need help to do that.”

Meanwhile, Goulding is enjoying his “retirement,” helping spread baseball and good will around the world.

Now if he could just teach his young players how to hit the cutoff man.