Hurry to catch a sight of wildflowers

Although the days are getting warmer and sunnier, it is still not too late to find wildflowers in our outdoors. But don’t wait. This last bout of rain has helped the wildflowers a bit, but their blooms will be ending soon. I hiked the West Ridge Trail and came across woolly sunflowers, dandelions, even white petunias, and a few other flowers. The hillsides are yellow with mustard blooms. You will find wildflowers along the West Ridge Trail all the way to the south end. Last month ago there were fields of white Fremont lilies.

Some of the best places in Sonoma County to find wildflowers are our regional and state parks, both inland and along the coast. On the Kortum Trail along the coast you will find an abundance of wildflowers that bloom later. Many recent observations of wildflowers on the Kortum Trail were listed on the website inaturalist. At Crane Creek Regional Park, you may still find wildflowers along the Creek, Lupine and Poppy Trails. At Helen Putnam Regional Park, you may find sun cups, hound’s tongue, shooting stars and others. But don’t wait to get out to find these local beauties.

Two resources that you might bookmark or download are:

*iNaturalist.org. It is one of the world’s most popular nature apps. iNaturalist helps you identify the plants and animals around you. You also get connected with a community of over a million scientists and naturalists who can help you learn more about nature!

*https://parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/Microsites/Regional%20Parks/Documents/Pre-2022/Play/_Documents/regional-parks-wildflower-guide.pdf. Here you will find descriptions and photos of many of the county’s wildflowers to help you identify and learn more about them.

Get out there soon before the blooms fade and enjoy the array of colors that abound.