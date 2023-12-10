‘I love these boys so much’: St. Vincent football team basks in state title triumph

When it was over, when the trophy had been won, Trent Herzog closed his eyes and lifted his arms into the cool Pasadena sky.

The St. Vincent de Paul High School football coach, surrounded by his players, was heading onto the field to celebrate Friday night’s state championship victory.

That’s when his Mustangs started spraying their water bottles all over the place — but mainly at their leader.

It was a moment of joy and exultation for a tiny Petaluma school that toppled giants on its way to triumph.

“It’s amazing, man; it’s amazing,” Herzog said in the aftermath of his team’s 27-6 victory over Wasco to capture the Division 6-AA state title at Pasadena City College.

“We’re state champs!” he cheered. “It’s an unreal feeling ... I’m so proud, and I’ve never been so happy.”

It’s a victory three years in the making for the private Catholic school, which made it to the state semifinals two years ago but fell one game short of reaching the finale. Last year, they came close to making the state tournament again but lost 56-55 to Clear Lake in a North Coast Section heartbreaker.

This year was different. The Mustangs rattled off three lopsided wins to open the season, losing just twice this fall for an overall 13-2 record.

Although they didn’t win their league pennant, their record put the Mustangs in the North Coast Section playoffs again, where they pounded Salesian 48-12 on Thanksgiving weekend to win the section title and clinch a state tournament bid, avenging last year’s disappointment.

Their state semifinal game — when they held on late for a 28-26 win over powerhouse program Palo Alto, a 2,000-student school whose enrollment dwarfs St. Vincent’s 200 or so — certainly earned the Mustangs plenty of notice.

They did it all with a roster of little more than 30 players, many of whom suit up on both offense and defense.

Now, the Mustangs are the first state football champions from Petaluma and the first from Sonoma County since 2019, when Cardinal Newman brought home a trophy.

One more thing from last night. @ttherzog’s passionate pregame speech right before the Mustangs took the field. #PDPreps #MustangsAtState pic.twitter.com/wZPN8E7d0h — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) December 9, 2023

Late Friday, the players, coaches and their families savored the victory with a postgame meal at a Pasadena pizza shop.

Although the Mustangs have put up plenty of big scores throughout their record season, Friday’s victory over Southern California counterpart Wasco was no sure thing.

They scored on their first drive when sophomore Gabe Casanovas found senior receiver Jack Davis in the back of the end zone, but Wasco quickly answered with a touchdown of its own.

St. Vincent still had a narrow lead due to the Tigers’ missed extra point, but the game quickly turned into an exchange of punts as neither offense could replicate their opening feats. The score remained 7-6 at halftime.

When St. Vincent got the ball to open the second half, however, things began to change.

The Mustangs put together a 10-play, 80-yard drive that featured eight run plays to just two pass calls — but that second pass found sophomore receiver Mason Caturegli in the end zone. The point after was blocked, but St. Vincent had a cushion.

The Mustangs’ defense got in on the action on the following series, stopping Wasco on a fourth-and-1 play to give the ball back to their offense.

St. Vincent’s offense turned to Davis again and the senior delivered his second touchdown of the night on a short run. Then, the Mustangs put the game on ice with a 5-yard score by Casanovas with 2:21 remaining, capping a second-half run of 20 unanswered points.

@JackDavisSVHS had two TDs on the evening. Here he is talking about the perfect end to a high school career #PDPreps #MustangsatState pic.twitter.com/YqshLWjQ8r — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) December 9, 2023

Wasco didn’t have enough time to try and mount a comeback that big.

“Right after I saw that clock hit zero, I started bursting out in tears,” said senior Mustangs lineman Nour Elbelisy, a Belgium native who came to the U.S. just over a year ago.

He and his teammates know that the victory is bigger than them.

“I came here with no family, and these guys embraced me like family,” Elbelisy said. “I call my mom and dad on the phone almost every day, and I did this for them.

“I love these boys so much. This defensive line, I wish we could suit up and play college ball together.”

They’ll have to settle for one last official team activity — a victory parade being planned soon in Petaluma.

Back in Pasadena, as he stood on the field basking in the victory, Herzog — a Petaluma native — was thinking of two people who meant so much to the school and his town.

“G-Von is so happy right now, smiling on us, and he’s celebrating harder than everyone,” Herzog said of the late Gary Von Raesfeld, a longtime St. Vincent athletics employee who died a year ago.

The Mustangs have also been remembering longtime Petaluma Argus-Courier sports editor John “JJ” Jackson, who died in August before the season began.

“This is for G-Von and JJ up there,” Herzog said. “They’re up there together watching this, and we did this for them. Miss those guys, love them, and this is for you. Gary, thank you for everything.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.