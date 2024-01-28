St. Vincent’s boys basketball team rolled its way to a 49-22 victory over Healdsburg on Saturday night to pick up their 20th win of the year, another highlight in what’s been one of the most successful seasons in years for the Mustangs.

And while it was a night of celebration at St. Vincent, the game was not the main focus.

Most of the standing-room-only crowd was there to celebrate the decadeslong career of legendary coach Tom Bonfigli, who is set to retire at the end of the season, his 42nd on the sidelines. Saturday night, dubbed “Bonfather Night,” featured a pregame ceremony and a postgame banquet and reception where former players and coaches commemorated Bonfigli’s lengthy, successful and decorated career.

“I’ll remember tonight for the rest of my life,” said Bonfigli, 70, after the game. “Very emotional for me before the game, and I think the main thing is to know you’ve made a difference in the life of a child. That’s why I became a teacher and a coach.”

Bonfigli said he’s been considering retirement for the last few years but finally felt the time was right.

“I love the game, I love the kids and by the grace of God, I’m still very healthy,” he said. “I know I could do it and do it well for longer, but I have a beautiful wife and I have other things I want to do.”

With Saturday’s win, which pushed St. Vincent’s record to 20-3 overall, Bonfigli now has 863 career wins and counting, the most in Redwood Empire history, No. 2 all-time in the North Coast Section and, probably most impressively, No. 6 all-time in state history, according to records compiled by CalHi Sports.

He accumulated most of those during two stints at Cardinal Newman over 26 years, leading the Cardinals to 591 wins and 16 North Bay League titles, as well as two North Coast Section and NorCal titles. He started coaching at Newman, his alma mater, in 1980, and spent the first 14 years of his career leading the Cardinals before being let go.

He then coached at Justin-Siena for the next 12 seasons, leading the Braves to a 225-120 overall record, before being rehired by Cardinal Newman in 2007. He stayed for 12 more seasons before leaving to take the head coaching job at St. Vincent in the spring of 2021.

Dozens of people whose paths crossed with Bonfigli packed St. Vincent’s gym. The crowd featured former players and colleagues — including Cardinal Newman legends like football coach Ed Lloyd and star football player Jerry Robinson — along with countless friends and fans, many wearing red shirts with a white outline of Bonfigli’s face that read “The Bonfather,” a moniker of endearment he earned over his decadeslong coaching career.

Standing room only at St. Vincent for a final send off for legendary basketball coach Tom Bonfigli.



Retiring after a 42-year coaching career.



Winningest coach in Redwood Empire history, No. 2 all-time in the NCS and No. 6 in state history, per @CalHiSports pic.twitter.com/8ZfMc19Emo — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) January 28, 2024

“He’s an outstanding coach, as we all know, but he believes in the person more than winning games,” said Troy Blank, who played on Bonfigli’s first varsity basketball team at Cardinal Newman. “I was going on the wrong path and he put me on the right path and he’s been there for me even though I haven’t lived in Sonoma County since 1985.”

During the pregame ceremony, Blank spoke about the impact Bonfigli had on him during his playing days and after. He said Bonfigli kept him out of trouble during his prep days and helped him through the death of his father several years ago.

“He’s been through some things, I’ve been through some things, and he’s overcome them,” Blank said. “He’s a mentor, he’s a leader and I’m so glad I’m here. I told him last year, no matter when he retired, no matter where I was in the world, I would be there for him because he was there for me.”

Blank was one several speakers during the pregame ceremony, along with St. Vincent interim principal Tony Greco and California State Sen. Bill Dodd. Dodd, a Napa native who graduated from Justin-Siena, was a last-minute addition to the event and presented Bonfigli with a state resolution recognizing his extensive resume.

Greco and Bonfigli first met 30 years ago when Greco was just starting as a teacher at Cardinal Newman. He was never coached by Bonfigli but had a front-row seat for the early days of his career.

“His impact is still the same,” Greco said. “He has high expectations in his classroom. I think it might have been an adjustment a bit to build this program, because I think coming from Newman and coming to a smaller school where he didn’t have a lot of players, it was a challenge — but as you can see, he’s developed the program a lot.”

Saturday’s win was evidence enough of the strides the Mustangs have made under Bonfigli, especially this season.

The Mustangs never trailed and led 32-4 at halftime, allowing just two field goals over that span. Eight Mustangs scored, led by a 20-point effort from Cole Williams that featured a couple dunks.

The 20 wins this season equal the most St. Vincent has totaled in a single season since 2015-16, when they went 21-6 overall. In fact, if the Mustangs win two more games this year, they’ll have their winningest season in at least two decades.

They have three games left in the regular season before the North Bay League Tournament in early February, a final tuneup for one last run in the NCS playoffs. The Mustangs are currently ranked No. 7 in Division 5 and a strong finish to the year would land them a first-round home playoff game.

“There are some really good teams, but I’ll take these guys into a fight against anybody because I know they’re going to play hard, play as a team and do what I ask them to do,” Bonfigli said. “It’s the kind of group I’d want to go out with.”

