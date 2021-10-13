Improved Mustangs netters push Healdsburg to four games

St. Vincent dropped its second consecutive volleyball contest to Healdsburg as the two teams opened second round play in the North Bay League Redwood Division in DeCarli Gym last week.

This time around, the Lady Hounds were pushed to the limit by the feisty Mustangs before prevailing.25-19. 25-22, 22-25 and 25-19. Healdsburg had too many weapons for the out-manned hosts who constantly had the ball hammered into open spaces along the back line, and the Mustangs had no offensive reply.

The first two sets were won after long rallies by both clubs, but the Hounds had stronger play at both edges of the net.

A monster kill by Mustang sophomore Katarina Cespedes helped to even the count at 20-20 late in the second set, but St. Vincent could get no closer. Another winner by sophomore Ava Sullivan evened the score at 22-22 before Healdsburg pulled away.

Cespedes, who has been sitting out for much of the season with an injury, made a big difference when she rotated to the back line as she consistently dove for athletic digs on hard hit balls deep into the Mustang defense. At one point in the second set, Cespedes had seven consecutive saves on kill attempts by Healdsburg.

Unlike the first meeting between the two teams in the Greyhound gym, the Mustangs came fighting back to capture the third set 25-22. The set was tied five times on rallies by the Mustangs, including a winner hit by lanky freshman Hailey Sarlatte.

Accurate passing led by Sena Mughannam gave shorter St. Vincent hitters better angles, and they delivered key points as the Mustangs extended the match. A left-handed kill by Cespedes on a very accurate set by Mughannam helped to keep the match alive at 24-22.

Healdsburg jumped to a 6-1 lead in the fourth and final set, however, and the host Mustangs never recovered.

Some deep shots from the service line by veteran Sophia Skubic helped to narrow the margin to 17-14, but the Mustangs could not close after giving up too many points along the back line.

A big kill by Sullivan narrowed the margin to 17-14, but it was as close as the Mustangs could get.

Sullivan, Cespedes and Skubic all had solid offensive games for the Mustangs who fell to 1-4 in North Bay League play. Healdsburg improved to 3-2.

Skubic and Mughannum both served deep shots into the Hound secondary which allowed for very long and exciting rallies between the two teams.

Sullivan ended two of the rallies with winning shots from the left side of the net. Skubic made it all possible with long back passes along the top of the net to Sullivan and the athletic Cespedes. Sarlatte continued to show promise with three winners from the middle on accurate sets by her Mustang teammates.