Indoor sports approved, but gyms remain locked

The state may have given approval for indoor sports to be played this school year, but it is pretty hard to play basketball or volleyball when the gym doors are locked.

That was the situation early this week, with both Casa Grande and Petaluma gyms still locked with seasons officially starting April 12 and games allowed April 15.

With that deadline fast approaching and some details for other Season 2 sports – badminton, baseball, basketball, lacrosse, soccer, softball and track and field – still being worked out, school officials are scrambling to find ways to implement protocols for the indoor sports.

Among the requirements will be antigen tests before each practice and weekly nasal-swap COVID-19 tests. All areas – benches, bathrooms, equipment – must be cleaned following every practice or game. Gyms will be limited to 10 percent capacity and that includes players, coaches and spectators.

It’s a daunting task, but officials are determined to give athletes an opportunity to play. “I’m not sure how, but we will make it work,” said Petaluma High Athletic Director Ray McClintock.

Meanwhile, coaches of indoor sports continue to be in limbo, practicing on outdoor courts and, for volleyball players in outdoor turf areas.

Petaluma High basketball coach Anton Lyons discovered one of those many unexpected obstacles “You don’t expect to be putting up pole padding,” he explained. The Trojans are working on the school’s outdoor courts.

“We’ve run through our offense a little bit, but we haven’t done a whole lot,” the coach said.

The best part of the outdoor workouts, according to Lyons is “the boys are having fun. They are all competitive and want to play.”

Petaluma must also find a way to get all its coaches on all levels vaccinated before they will be allowed to coach inside.

At Casa Grande, Coach Chris Gutendorf also has the Gauchos training outdoors.

“I am happy that the seniors are going to get to do something, but it is going to be tough,” he says.

He points out that one of the bigger problems is filling out his schedule. Casa is allowed 18 games, with 12 taken up by the Vine Valley Athletic League season. The longer a decision is delayed about opening gyms, the more difficult it is to fill the remaining six slots.