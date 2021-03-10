Indoor sports await local approval for seasons

There are still a lot of details to work out, but there is a possibility that indoor sports – basketball, volleyball and wrestling – will happen this school year.

Seemingly out of any chance to compete this school year after being placed in the yellow and most restrictive tier of the state’s color-coded system for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the indoor sports received a reprieve last week with a settlement between the state and a pair of high school football players.

Football received approval to commence its season three weeks ago. Locally, the grid season will hold its first games this Friday. Last week’s settlement will allow indoor sports to compete under the same rules as all other sports which allow play when COVID-19 case rates fall below 14 per 100,000 population. Sonoma County met that criteria before football was allowed to begin.

Counties and school districts still have the option to opt out of the agreement and to impose their own protocols for all seasons. Among the restrictions placed on football are weekly COVID testing and face masks for all players not actively in games and coaches.

The agreement allows up to four spectators per player, but the Vine Valley Athletic League has barred all spectators for football and other sports.

Area coaches are cautiously optimistic. While they prepare to start practice inside, gyms remain closed awaiting permission from schools and leagues.

“We are ready to go when we get the word,” said Petaluma boys coach Anton Lyons expressing the thoughts of almost all area coaches.