As summer begins to heat up, off-season high school football conditioning and practice begin to cool off as prep teams take a break before official practice begins in mid-August.

The kickoff to the 2023-24 season is less than a month away. And what a beginning it will be. Casa Grande opens Aug. 25 at Cardinal Newman, Petaluma begins the same night against Rancho Cotate in a game to be played at Santa Rosa Junior College, and St. Vincent opens at home on Aug. 26 at DeAnza.

According to coaches, all three local teams have had a productive summer of conditioning, padless practices and passing tournaments.

St. Vincent

St. Vincent highlighted its seven-on-seven summer passing competition by hosting its own tournament last week.

The Mustangs were 3-0 in pool play, although they were missing several key players.

Mustang coach Trent Herzog said it has been a good summer for his North Bay League Redwood team. “We’ve had a good turnout and had some players step up and show good leadership,” he said.

For the last two months, the Mustangs have not only been in the weight room and involved in passing leagues, but have been running practices twice a week. Several Mustangs attended summer football camps.

The summer has also included a trip to Oregon to compete in passing tournaments against some of the best teams in Oregon. “It was something we had never done before, but it was a lot of fun for the players and a chance to bond.”

Although St. Vincent lost eight all-league players, including co-Most Valuable Players Kai Hall and Jaret Bosarge to graduation, Herzog is convinced the Mustangs will be in contention for their third straight North Bay League Redwood title.

“We’re not rebuilding, we’re just reloading,” the coach said. “I’m happy where we’re at. “We’re going to be different this year. We will pass more. We’re going to be good, but we will be different.”

With both Hall, the leading career rushing leader in Redwood Empire history, and quarterback Bosarge, a 1,000 yard passer and 1,000 yard runner, both graduated, St. Vincent is looking this summer for offensive firepower and Herzog has been impressed with all three of his quarterback candidates.

Gabe Casanovas saw some playing time last season as a freshman. Tyler Chelew is an impressive junior and Mason Caturegli is a good looking sophomore transfer from Cloverdale.

Casa Grande

Gaucho Coach John Antonio has deliberately taken things a little slow this summer hoping to have the his team fresh for another strong schedule.

“We’ve taken a stance that we are going to be a little less strenuous this summer, hoping to go into the season healthy. Football now runs from May to November and players and coaches need a little break,” the coach said.

That doesn’t mean the Gauchos have been inactive. Antonio is a big proponent of weight and conditioning training. “We’ve had a lot of guys working out all summer,” he said

The Gauchos have also been practicing three days a week before recently taking a break, and they also sent a team to the Santa Rosa Junior College passing tournament.

Petaluma

Petaluma Coach Rick Krist likes what he has seen this summer from the Trojans who have participated in several passing tournaments.

“Summer has been really good,” the coach said. “We started the first week we were out of school and have been going pretty solid.”

With an all veteran line and a bevy of players with experience returning, Petaluma expects to have another sold season following a 7-4 effort last year.

One potential stormcloud is lack of numbers. “Our numbers are dwindling,” Krist acknowledged. “The enrollment at the whole school is going down.”