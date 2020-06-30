It has been a long, long wait for Casa Grande senior

Gavin Ochoa may have had to sit out the longest period of time ever for transferring from one school to another.

Ochoa missed the start of the 2020 season because of a CIF-mandated penalty for transferring from Petaluma High School to Casa Grande. By the time he became eligible, the Gaucho season was finished.

He last pitched in a high school game on June 17, 2019 when he threw an inning in a Petaluma North Coast Section playoff game against Casa Grande. Ironically, his first game this year would have been for Casa Grande against Petaluma. He was scheduled to pitch that game.

Ochoa said his decision to switch sides of town and from Purple to Green and Gold was primarily a desire to be with his friends. “I went to Kenilworth Junior High,” he explained. “And I played with a lot of the Casa guys in the Petaluma Valley Little League.”

He is definitely looking forward to finally getting a chance to play at Casa Grande, but he is still saddened by what might have happened this spring. “With me and Mario Taromina (senior all-leaguer) pitching and our hitters, we would have had a really good team,” he said.

No matter what happens this spring, Ochoa has already laid out his post-high school career. He plans to study and pitch at Long Beach State. “It is the only school I fell in love with,” he said. He plans to study kinesiology.

Although he has only played two years of high school baseball, it seems like Ochoa has been on the Petaluma diamond scene for a very long time. Maybe that is because he has.

He has been playing baseball since he was 5 years old. As a Little Leaguer for the Valley he was already beginning to build a reputation for his pitching and hitting abilities.

Brought up to the varsity as a freshman in the heat of a Sonoma County League pennant chase, he got into six games for Petaluma in 2018, winning five of them with a 1.80 earned run average. He struck out 28 in 23 innings and walked only 11.

Last season, as a sophomore for Petaluma, he was 4-4 with a 3.45 earned run average. He struck out 43 in 42 innings.

Although he had only limited at bats for Petaluma, Casa Grande coach Pete Sikora was impressed with his hitting in Casa practices and had plans to use him in the outfield when he wasn’t on the mound. “He was really stinging the ball,” Sikora said.

Ochoa has been working hard to continue to sharpen both his pitching and hitting skills, putting in a lot of highway travel to find a place to play, motoring three times a week to practice and play with Zoots Baseball Team in Walnut Creek.

“It’s crazy,” Ochoa said of his schedule, which also includes work with a pitching coach in Lathtrop on Sundays.

For Ochoa, it is all good. “I’m just going along for the ride,” he said. “I can see a bright future.”