It’s about time Kyle Larson won the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

The Elk Grove native, after sitting on the pole for the previous four races here, dominated from the start, leading 57 laps, winning all three stages and fending off a close effort from his teammate in NASCAR’s overtime to win at Sonoma Raceway for his second win in a row: He won the Coca-Cola 600 last week.

Defending series champion Chase Elliott finished second, defending race champion Martin Truex Jr. third, Joey Logano fourth and Kyle Busch fifth. The race went 92 laps instead of 90.

Despite starting on the front row year-after-year, Larson hadn’t finished better than 10th on the Wine Country road course, with various issues plaguing almost each start he had here.

“I think everyone knows I’ve qualified really well on the road courses, but I haven’t been the best racer,” Larson said. “Today, starting from the pole (I thought) ‘ I hope it isn’t like it always is.’ And it wasn’t.”

“I knew we had a car capable of winning after that first competition caution (lap 10).”

Larson was mired in traffic after stage two, starting the third stage on lap 45 in 21st after a series of pit stops, but the jam was no matter; in a matter of laps, he jumped to seventh, and by lap 58, he had retaken the lead.

But the race was far from over. A series of cautions late in the race forced multiple restarts, including the green-white-checkered overtime. On that overtime restart, with teammate Chase Elliott next to him, Larson was able to pull away for good on top of the hill in turn two.

Larson was definitely thinking about Elliott sharing the front row with him from the start, calling Elliott the best road racer in the series right now.

“But when I was able to kind of stretch out from him, and slow myself down, I was able to learn some things about the track and kind of get into a rhythm,” Larson said. “From then on we were really good. Even passing cars was easier than I’ve ever had here before.”

He attributed his improved raceday performance to workout regimens done with athletic trainer and former driver Josh Wise and road course specialist and former Formula 1 driver Scott Speed last week.

“Scott really helped me this week. I had my mindset and how I thought you needed to out-brake people, which was the opposite of what you really need to do,” said Larson of what Speed taught him. “Talking to him, I felt I got a lot better out-braking people, and I was able to pass people really easily.”

In an attempt to recreate a photo from a K&N victory lane celebration at Sonoma from 2014, Larson accidentally got wine all over track EVP and GM Jill Gregory on Sunday.

“Apparently it wasn’t windy that day, because it shot out perfect and it was a cool picture, and I was like ‘man I want to do that again today’ ", according to Larson. "But totally blew it and it was way windy and I feel super bad: I got it all over Jill Gregory. So that was my bad. I messed that up.

“I wasn’t spitting out the wine because it was bad or anything, I was just doing it for a cool photo like it was in 2014.”

Track officials confirmed Gregory was fine.

After his release from Chip Ganassi Racing in the Spring of 2020 following a well-publicized use of a racial slur during an online video game race, Larson needed a ride for 2021 and car owner Rick Hendrick had an opening with Jimmie Johnson's retirement.

With three wins through 16 races in 2021, it’s safe to say the pair has been a perfect match.

Sunday’s win was Larson’s fifth top-2 finish in a row. He’s currently second in the points standings, but leads the playoff standings with three wins.

Calling the start

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan hoped to not mess up the command to start engines as the race’s grand marshal on Sunday.

Shanahan can’t recall a similar time he’s had to do something on an NFL sideline, where coaches speak into headsets and often cover their mouths when calling a play.

“I’ve never had to use my voice in front of everybody,” he said. “I call plays. I usually cover my face. I’m actually a little bit hidden. The result on the field, you can laugh at. But you’re not going to laugh at my voice. I don’t think I have the best voice. I just hope not to mess it up. Trying not to overthink it.”

When the time came, it turned out the fifth-year head coach had nothing to worry about. Shanahan bellowed out an emphatic “Drivers: Start. Your. Engines!” after the national anthem and prefaced it with a welcome for the fans, some of whom may have been attending a major event for the first time during the pandemic.

Shanahan remarked that he’s "happy" Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is now in the AFC if he couldn't be on the 49ers after the wide receiver was reportedly traded to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday morning.

Jordan“s visit

NBA legend Michael Jordan entered the raceway grounds just after 11 a.m. in a convoy of Cadillac Escalades with a CHP escort, walking to the garage to visit his No. 23 team’s hauler. Jordan is majority owner of the team with current NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin a minority owner.

Jordan didn’t take questions. A crowd followed the NBA great as he went through the garage and pit lane.

Bubba Wallace, the driver of the No. 23, was mired deep in the field after a speeding penalty early in the race, but rebounded to finish 14th.

Contract extension

The Save Mart Companies has reached an extension of their deal with Sonoma Raceway to co-sponsor the annual Sonoma Cup Series event.

Exact details of the extension, announced Sunday, weren’t released, but this year’s contest is the 30th year the grocery store conglomerate has sponsored the Cup race in Wine Country.

“The Save Mart name has become synonymous with Sonoma Raceway and is one of the longest and most collaborative track partnerships in NASCAR,” Sonoma Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jill Gregory said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing many more race memories with our friends from Save Mart and their families for years to come.”

The corporation operates 203 stores in California and Northern Nevada, including the Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Lucky brands.