It really is a long run for cross country athletes

The North Coast Section decision to resume high school sports competition until next year is the proverbial good news and bad news for prep cross country runners.

Casa Grande cross country coach Carl Triola quickly summed up the good news. “The kids are happy to have a chance to compete,” he said.

There are obvious disadvantages to the new plan that divides what was traditionally a three-season sports year – fall, winter and spring – into a two-season year – fall and spring – with the fall season starting in January, in the middle of the winter. Cross country, which traditionally starts in late August or early September, will start in January, with teams allowed to start practice on Dec. 14.

“We are happy to have a season, but it adds a whole new layer of complications,” said Triola.

One big problem, the coach foresees is where to have meets. Last season, the Gauchos used Tolay Park for some practice and home meets, but that park is closed in the winter. Casa Grande runners can still use Schollenbeger Park and Triola said there is the possibility of setting up a course on and around the school campus, although any course during rainy weather is problematic.

Triola is expected to have a state-meet contending team this season, but his veteran runners will not have had any competition in almost six months before their season starts in January.

“It is a long time to be training for a high level of competition,” he said. “We will hold back a little bit, but it is going to be interesting to see how the kids react.”

Casa Grande’s top runners will be back and step into track once the cross country season ends, but some of the younger athletes may be lost to other sports.

“Some kids are going to have to make a choice,” he said. “I can see where some soccer players are going to have to make a choice between soccer and track.”

It is not ideal, but it is a season.