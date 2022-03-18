It was a year to remember for Intermediate World Series team

Petaluma American team had 31-straight wins

Everyone knew the 2012 Petaluma National Little League team that ended up in Williamsport for the Little League World Series was good. No one suspected it would be World Series good, but expectations were high after the Nationals defeated Petaluma Valley for the District 35 championship.

That wasn’t the case for Petaluma’s other Little League World series team. Few knew it was a team at all. In fact, it wasn’t really an All-Star team. Manager Blaine Clemmens simply took his 2019 regular season Intermediate League championship Henris Roofing team into All-Star competition.

At the time, Little League Intermediate was a relatively new division, designed to be a transition players 11-13 years of age from the small Little League diamond to full-sized baseball diamond. It was generally known as the 50/70 division for its 50-foot pitching distance and 70-foot base paths.

Henris Roofing dominated the local league and, when it came time for All-Stars Clemmens took his team and kept playing. They not only kept playing, they kept winning. Henris Roofing won 11-straight in the regular season and added three wins to take the District 35 Tournament of Champions. Then, playing as the Petaluma American All-Stars, the team recorded three wins to take the District 35 All-Star Tournament, three wins to take the Section 1 Tournament in Concord, four wins to take the Northern California championship in Stockton and seven wins to take the Western Regional Tournament in Nogales, Arizona. That's 31-straight wins without a loss.

Not so suddenly, but amazingly, Henris Roofing, aka Petaluma American All-Stars, aka West Regional champions were in the Little League Intermediate World Series in Livermore.

The Petaluma American Little League honored Clemmens at this year’s opening ceremonies, presenting him with the Chuck McPherson Award named for Little League coaching icon Chuck McPherson who, for four decades has helped teach baseball and life to Petaluma’s youth.

The award was very special for Clemmens who worked with McPherson earlier in his coaching career and added him as a coach and adviser for the World Series team.

On hand for the presentation were most of the players from the World Series team who had a chance to walk down memory lane from the Rincon Valley Little League complex where journey began to Livermore for the World Series via Concord, Stockton and Nogales.

Clemmens said there were no expectations when the saga began.

“All we set out to do was give kids who love the game of baseball, a chance to play on a diamond that was more suited to them,” he said.

After the team won the District 35 Tournament, the travel began. The Section Tournament in Concord was still local enough to require commutes from Petaluma. By the time the team played for the Northern California championship in Stockton they were staying in a motel. It was an exciting experience that would get to be routine, and a little old, before it got done.

The day before the team was to play for the Northern California championship in Stockton, a parent asked Clemmens the obvious question: “What happens if we win?”

“I had a packet from Little League and I had to look it up,” Clemmens said. “All I knew was that we would go to Nogales, Arizona.”

They won and traveled to Nogales, right on the Mexican border.

It was in Nogales that the team began to realize that all the time, effort and wins were really a big deal.

“We arrived, and the next thing we knew we were in a parade,” Clemmens recalled.

Once there, the players and coaches had an important meeting.

“When you have a group of teens together for that long there are bound to be some issues,” the coach said. “It was nothing big, but just some things we had to work out. We had a little get together and talked about life and stuff.”

“Stuff” led to a closer bonding and a Regional championship, and back to California for the division’s World Series.

“I think the nerves came into play in Livermore,” Clemmens said.

Petaluma didn’t play well, lost its first game and then was eliminated in its next contest on a home run in the last inning. It was finally the end for the team that forever be known as Henris Roofing.

Henris Roofing was also honored at the Little League Opening Day ceremonies for being Little League’s longest-serving team sponsor.

Clemens is still connected with baseball, working for Prep Baseball Report and is planning to coach a travel team of 17-year-olds from Sonoma and Napa counties.

Players from the team are now beginning high school careers with most in junior varsity programs and a few now on varsity teams.

All will remember that summer of 2019.

“They cemented friendships they will have for life,” the coach said. “They will have some wonderful memories.”