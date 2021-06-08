It was all about team for Casa boys soccer

Like for all high school sports teams, it has been a strange, but rewarding season for the Casa Grande High School boys soccer team.

A solid 7-3-1 season was climaxed with a 5-1 triumph over rival Petaluma on the Petaluma field, followed by a 3-0 shutout of Napa.

Casa Grande co-coach Jordan Schlau said the win over Petaluma showed the Gauchos at their best, especially in the second half when they scored three goals while holding the Trojans scoreless

“It was one of our best halves of the season” he said. “It was encouraging to see the players elevate one another and work together.”

Nicholas Rahman and Sergio Sanchez Bonilla scored two goals apiece to lead the win over Petaluma with Alexander Izaguirre Hernandez also scoring.

Casa Grande led just 2-1 at the end of the first half, but took charge over the second. “We started moving the ball faster with better passing,” Schlau said.

Casa Grande has put together a 6-3-1 record with a final game coming up Thursday against Napa.

“We’ve done well,” said co-coach Kevin Richardson. “Our record is not bad for the kind of season it has been.” That season included almost no pre-start practice, game canelations because of COVID and shared practice fields.

Both coaches agree one of the keys to success of the Gauchos was senior leadership. “It is that way every year,” said Richardson. “We expect the seniors come in ready to lead before they venture on to jobs and colleges.

“One of my favorite memories of coaching is to see freshmen riding their bikes to practice and, by the time they are seniors, see them drive to practice and to games.”

Casa Grande’s five senior leaders were Connor Allan, Wilson Barhona, Edgar Cruz Mendoza, Omar Flores and Izaguirre Hernandez.

Other than recognizing the senior leadership, Schlau and Richardson shy away from singling out individual players. “I believe every player has a role to play,” Richardson explained. “Goal makers often get mentioned and we neglect the importance of stopping goals. When the other team has the ball, we are all on defense.”

Schlau and Richardson work together to coach both the varsity and junior varsity. The teams practice separately, but the junior varsity uses the same conditioning and drills as the varsity and run the same offensive and defensive schemes.

The players, whether varsity or junior varsity, also follow the same rules and are expected to conduct themselves in the same manner.

“We want them to be a Gaucho soccer family,” said Richardson. “We do want to make them better soccer players, but we also want to make them better men.”