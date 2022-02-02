It was all Petaluma in rivalry basketball game

By the time Casa Grande’s Gauchos awoke from a nightmare in their home gym Tuesday night, Petaluma’s Trojan victory parade was already across Highway 101 heading back to the Westside of town carrying a dominating 65-46 victory with them.

The two teams had met twice previously and split two fairly even games. There was nothing even about what happened Tuesday in the Casa Grande gym. The game, played before a sparse COVID-limited crowd of parents, was all Trojan from tip to finish.

Ryan Giacomini, David Cook and Andy Bai (twice) hit 3-point bombs in the opening quarter and the Trojans reached the end of round one with a 20-10 lead that grew by every clock’s blink.

The Petaluma barrage continued in the second quarter with more bombs from Callan Anchor, Giacomini (two) and Bai. At its high point in the second quarter, the Petaluma advantage reached 43-12 and was still 45-19 when the teams broke for intermission.

Tory Cain sparked something of a Casa Grande resurgence in the second half, but by the middle of the final period, both teams had swept their benches clean and were giving everyone a chance to dribble and shoot.

Petaluma’s Salim Arikat, who had struggled against Casa Grande’s muscular big men Brandon Allred and Colin Patchet in previous meetings, struggled no more, taking over the paint and providing second and third shots for the Trojans who opened many other scoring opportunities with swift ball movement.

Meanwhile, Casa Grande was hampered by the aggressive Petaluma defense and frustrated by its own inability to find a net to store the basketball.

Casa Grande made a brief flurry to start the final period, but that ended on a four-point play by Giacomini who drained a 3, was fouled and tacked on a free throw for good measure.

The final minutes were highlighted by a couple of baskets from Petaluma junior center Dalton Armstrong and two 3 pointers from Casa’s Mikel Alvarado.

Giacomini led seven point contributors for Petaluma with 16. Arikat tallied 15 and had a bundle of rebounds while Bai hit 4 treys and finished with 14 points.

Junior Brody Loveless took over at point guard for the Trojans and did an efficient job managing the Petaluma offense. He added six points to the cause.

Cain helped the Gauchos in the second half and finished with 12 points. Patchet helped things from really getting out of hand for the Gauchos in the first half, coming off the bench to bring some life and seven points to the Gaucho lineup. He finished with nine.

Petaluma coach Anton Lyons was pleased with the Trojans play, but noted they still have a long way to go and a short time to get there.

“We were focused and in rhythm tonight,” he said, “but we have a long week ahead. Because we lost so many games to COVID, we have to make up six games and we have to play them by Saturday.”

Both teams are still hopeful of making the North Coast Section playoffs. Petaluma is 12-6 overall and 3-3 in league play. The Trojans are ranked No. 11 in Division 2.

Casa Grande has managed to play more games than the Trojans and are 11-10 overall and 5-6 in league play. The Gauchos have only one more game on their regular-season agenda, playing at home Thursday against Justin-Siena. They are ranked No. 13 among North Coast Section Division 2 teams.

Last week was an exciting week for both local teams leading up to their showdown game.

Petaluma, after a disappointing 67-55 loss to Sonoma Valley at home on Thursday, rallied to defeat Vintage 66-57 in Napa.

The Gauchos started the week with an exciting, but disappointing 68-66 double overtime loss to Vintage on Thursday, but bounced back to beat Napa at home 68-48, and then lost at American Canyon 78-73.