It's a battle between testosterone and safety

At the root of it all, when the daily Tylenol becomes necessary and the late-night unblinking stares at the bedroom ceiling begin to produce nothing but anxiety, is The Question. It is the one that has haunted parents and coaches since March.

How do you practice social distancing and still play football?

I have an easier time conceptualizing a thousand angels with refrigerators on their backs doing push-ups on a head of a pin.

“Of course you can’t,” said Trent Herzog, football coach at St. Vincent’s, of the conundrum caused by COVID-19.

Of course. There it is. The simple answer. Then it gets complicated the same way it became complicated over 60 years ago when someone said, “Geez, let’s go to the moon.”

But at least the NASA scientists didn’t have to deal with teenage boys. There’s no formula for this age group that can sketch out a measured and mature mandate that can calm and control this testosterone beast. Never has been.

“Think about what it’s been like to be a teenager locked up for the last three and half months,” said Paul Cronin, Cardinal Newman’s head coach, applying a more visceral definition to sheltering-in-place. “As a coach, you have to think about a lot of things, one of them is the mental and physical health of your kids.”

Think of a honey badger chewing off his leg caught in an animal trap.

There have been sightings in this county. Groups of teenage boys have gathered playing two-hand touch football. It’s not a group of Phil and Bob and John and Doug. It’s 11 to a side. With a football and sweat and aerosol particles flying everywhere. With no face coverings. At least they aren’t trying to not knock the snot out of each other, content to spray it.

Kids think they are bulletproof. Until they are not. It’s an attitudinal demographic that crosses every border, every country, every belief system. It defies all the contrary evidence, such as the consequences of driving drunk.

“But they don’t see it (virus) among their peer group,” said Steve Ellison, the legendary and retired Petaluma High School football coach who dealt with teenagers for 42 years. “So it doesn’t seem real to them.”

It may get real. According to an Associated Press story published last Wednesday, young people in Florida ages 15-34 now make up 31 percent of all those who test positive for the virus. The week before in that state 8,000 new cases were reported from that age group, compared to 2,000 from the 55-64 age group.

Of course a teenager could take the long view on how to handle staying off the field and maintaining social distancing.