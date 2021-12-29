It’s a new season as VVAL basketball season opens

The preliminaries are over. Now Vine Valley Athletic League boys basketball teams start shooting for real. It isn’t true that Vintage’s 10 wins or Napa’s six losses (at the start of this week’s play) do not matter. Come playoff time, every win and every defeat counts as a North Coast Section selection committee decides who makes the playoffs and how they are seeded. But those wins and losses do not matter a hay stick’s width when it comes to determining the league championship.

That all starts getting decided next week when teams begin league play.

Here is how the teams stack up for the first pennant chase since 2019.

AMERICAN CANYON’S Wolves entered this week’s play with a 5-5 record. However, last spring’s 6-2 mark in the abbreviated spring season indicates they may be a dangerous opponent for any team in the VVAL with the start of league play.

They beat both Casa Grande 72-71 and Petaluma 53-44 in the spring season.

Senior Mickey Pierce averages leads the team, averaging 18.2 points a game. Max Parigiani averages 13.4. Four-year veteran Kai Curry is a strong defender.

CASA GRANDE’S GAUCHOS are a deceptive 5-3 going into the week’s play. All three losses 58-45 to Fairfield, 55-46 to Alhambra and 64-59 to Petaluma, came in games they had a legitimate chance to win. They went into the COVID season with a 6-20 record in 2019.

This year they have already proven to be much improved, with muscular (6-foot, 6 inches) Brandon Allred leading the way. Allred is averaging 8.3 points and a telling 12.3 rebounds per game. He also plays game-changing defense in the paint.

Three-year varsity veteran Tory Cain leads the team with 9.3 points per game, while outside-shooting Logan Bailey and Brandon Allred both average better than eight points per game.

JUSTIN SIENA’S BRAVES are hoping to step up to the next level after two seasons of hovering just below the middle. The Braves were 10-17 in 2019-2020 and followed up with a 7-8 record in the abbreviated 2020-2021 campaign.

This season, they have already won nine games, while losing only three.

Three juniors have sparked the Braves resurgence. Vincent Jackson is averaging 12.6 points per game, while Travis Hightower is scoring at a 12.2 clip and Asher Cleary is averaging 10.5 points a game. Jackson and Hightower are each averaging better than 7 rebounds a game.

NAPA’S GRIZZLIES are in a funk, but on any given night could be dangerous. In the last full season played in 2019-2020 the Grizzlies were 7-19 and were no better in the abbreviated 2020-2021 season recording a 2-9 record. This year, they were 2-7 beginning this week’s play.

A closer look at this season’s record shows the potential for much better. Napa’s two wins have come against Rancho Cotate 59-57 and Novato 53-47. The also played tough in losses to Wood from Vacaville and Heritage from Brentwood.

PETALUMA’S TROJANS have attracted the attention of the rest of the VVAL by compiling an 8-2 record, winning Cardinal Newman’s Rose City Tournament and finishing second in Brett Callan’s Rose City Tournament going into this week’s Sonoma County Classic.

“We have a target on our backs,” said Trojan Coach Anton Lyons. “Every team we play will be out to beat us.”

Petaluma’s success is no surprise. In the 2019-2020 season the Trojans had an 8-4 league record (17-10 overall) and were in the title hunt right up until the final two games. During the shortened 2020-2021 season they were 10-6 and 6-4 in league.

Petaluma relies on Salim Arikat to be both protector and point provider inside with help from seniors Ryan Giacomini and Cole Garzoli along with sophomores Andy Bai and Kieran Mannion.

SONOMA’S DRAGONS entered this week’s play with a 5-5 mark. The Dragon season could be summed up in their first two games. Sonoma started with a 44-43 loss to Piner, but a few nights later Sonoma showed it could play in the VVAL by going 16-11 in the 2019-2020 season with an 8-4 league mark and third-place finish in the VVAL. Last season during the COVID campaign, the Prospectors were 6-10 and 2-9 against league teams.

Top gun for the Dragons is junior guard Dom Gish who averages 24.7 points per game. Another junior, Anders Mathison averages 13.9 points per game. The 6-foot, 5-inch forward also averages almost 9 rebounds a contest.

VINTAGE’S CRUSHERS look to be the title favorite, coming off a championship season in 2019-2020 with 10-2 league record (17-10 overall) followed by a 10-1 league mark (13-2 overall) during the COVID season.

Although the Crushers haven’t been blowing teams away this season, they have been winning, compiling a 10-3 record going into this week’s game.

The Crushers are a veteran team led by seniors Cole Capitani (15.5 points per game) and Jackson Corley (14.1 points per game) along with junior Ben Jackson (15.2 points per game). The 6-foot, 7-inch Capitani averages 7.9 rebounds a game.