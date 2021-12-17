It's Casa vs. Petaluma in Callan Tournament showdown

What had to happen did happen Thursday in the first round of the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament, setting up a big showdown game tonight (Friday) between tournament host Casa Grande and rival Petaluma. The two square off in the Coach Ed Iacopi Gym at 8 p.m.

The rivals set up their showdown with impressive first-round victories. Casa Grande had little trouble with Washington from San Francisco, muscling their way to a 70-53 win. Petaluma won a shootout with Urban, also from San Francisco, 65-57.

In other first-round games, Montgomery defeated West County 58-43 and St. Patrick-St. Vincent topped Windsor 71-66.

Today, Windsor and West County play at 3:30 p.m., Urban and Washington play at 5, St. Patrick-St. Vincent meets Montgomery at 6:30 and then comes the game between Casa and Petaluma not only for the right to play in the tournament title game, but also for city pride.

PETALUMA 65, URBAN 57

Petaluma found itself in a Steph Curry-style shootout with Urban’s Blues, with both teams shooting from downtown and beyond in the first half. Urban delivered six 3-pointers in the opening half. Petaluma countered with five of its own.

Three of the Trojan connections came from sophomore guard Andy Bai, who would finish with 13 points for the night, with 11 coming in the first half.

When the bombing subsided a bit in the second half, senior guard Ryan Giacomini took over. After hitting a pair of 3-pointers and scoring 14 points in the first half, he drained three more from beyond the arc and scored 13 more in second half to give him 27 for the game.

“Andy lit the fire and Ryan poured gasoline on it,” said Petaluma coach Anton Lyons. “Ryan had his best game ever.”

Urban’s sophomore guard Kyle Neece almost single-handedly kept the Blues in the game in a wild first period, hitting a trio of 3s and scoring 13 of his 21 points in a period that ended with Petaluma in front 21-20.

By the half, Petaluma was still clinging to a 35-34 lead. Petaluma team defense gradually made the difference in the second half, and when Giacomini hit a pair of bombs midway through the final period to spark a 13-4 Petaluma run, the game was finally decided. The final two minutes were a parade of Trojans to the free stripe as Urban intentionally fouled in a vain attempt to hold back the rising Trojan tide.

“We preach defense and the players have bought into it,” said the Lyons. “The big thing about this team is that they play together and they love each other. They play as a team.”

The win was the sixth straight for Petaluma after a season-starting loss to Montgomery and continued the Trojan momentum that gained speed with a title in last week’s Rose City Tournament at Cardinal Newman.

CASA GRANDE 70, WASHINGTON 53

It was Casa Grande’s size and muscle underneath, combined with the hot shooting of senior guard Tory Cain that provided the Gauchos with their first-night win over Washington’s Eagles.

Brandon Allred (six-foot, 6-inches) and Colin Patchet (6-foot, 3 inches) provided the inside dominance, while Cain took care of much of the scoring with 23 points. Many of his points and the 14 added by Carson Aden came off effective screens set by the big guys.

“When we run our plays correctly and set our screens, we can be effective,” said Casa Grande Coach Chris Guttendorf. “Tonight we had a size advantage and were the more physical team.”

Cain hit a couple of 3’s to solidify the Casa Grande win in the fourth quarter, but much of the game was played in the paint where Cain and Aden were able to drive for hoops and foul-line opportunities, while Allred and Patchet blocked Eagle drive chances and turned Washington into a one-shot team with their backboard dominance.

Washington junior forward Miles Hammons took the ball to the hoop three times in the first quarter to keep his team close early, but near the end of the first period, a 3-pointer by Carter Cerruti and baskets by Cain and Logan Bailey sent Casa Grande on a 7-point run that grew into a 15-point run in the second period for a 23-8 Gaucho lead that decided the game.

Hammons finished with 18 points in the game.

Washington made something of a comeback in the second half as Gutendorf rotated in a number of Gauchos, but the Eagles never managed to cut the Casa lead inside double digits. Cain’s 12 final period points, including a pair 3-pointers, put an exclamation point on the impressive Gaucho victory.

The win improved Casa Grande to 3-2 on the season.

Gutendorf, a former Casa Grande player, said the Callan Tournament is about more than the games on the court.

“It isn’t just a basketball tournament,” he said. “It is about Brett Callan and James Forni. Some of the players don’t know who Brett Callan was, but there were a lot of former players and coaches here tonight who remember him and remember James Forni who started this tournament to honor him.”

SV WINTER CLASSIC

St. Vincent hosts its Mustang Winter Classic Tournament for small school varsity and junior varsity today in the DeCarli Gym on the St. Vincent campus.

The tournament features varsity and junior varsity teams from Point Arena, Elite, Apostles Lutheran and Credo in addition to the host Mustangs.

The Casa Grande varsity plays today at 8 p.m. against Credo, while the Mustang JVs play Credo at 6:30 p.m. Point Arena plays Apostles Lutheran in a varsity game at 5 and Elite in a JV game at 3:30.

Saturday, St. Vincent plays varsity games against Apostles Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. and Point Arena at 7:30 and junior varsity games against Elite at 3 and Point Arena at 6.

St. Vincent goes into the classic with a 5-0 record after defeating Summit K2 for the second time, 50-40. Dante Antonini, quickly rounding into basketball shape after a MVP football season, led St. Vincent with 13 points, while Jake DeCarli added 7.