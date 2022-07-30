Jackson moves from activities to sports at Petaluma High

New Petaluma High School athletic director Kevin Jackson brings both a national and schoolwide perspective to his new job. He has taught government at the school for 16 years and takes a special interest in the subject.

Shortly before being named athletic director, Jackson attended the prestigious Supreme Court Summer Institute. He was in Washington, D.C. when the Supreme released its decision overturning Roe v. Wade and was privileged to be visiting the Court as the historic decision was being announced.

“It was exciting,” he said. “It was an experience I’m looking forward to sharing with my students.”

He also knows the students. He has also served as served as student activities director at Petaluma, working with student leaders and is the statistician for the varsity football team.

He replaces Ray McClendon who has accepted a position as assistant principal at Petaluma Junior High School.

Jackson said he realizes he faces challenges as he takes over an athletic program that is still emerging from the shadow of the COVID pandemic that has impacted all school activities, including sports, for the last three years, but points out that he inherits a sports program with a long legacy of excellence.

He said the start to his new job has been made easier by the assistance of McClintock and new Petaluma High principal Giovanni Napoli who oversaw athletics as part of his duties as assistant principal before he stepped up to the principal’s position in July.

“Ray and Gio have been incredibly helpful,” he said. “Having Gio on campus and Ray just up the hill is huge.”

Jackson said he doesn’t anticipate making many dramatic changes.

“In general, we have good coaches. I think we are pretty well set there,” he said

One area he would like to see improved is in getting the word out about Petaluma High School sports.

“I think we can do a little better job in promotion” he said. “We need to let people know about Petaluma High School sports.”

One of the first things he would like to do is set up an Instagram account for Trojan sports.

He is also looking forward to meeting and working with other athletic directors in the Vine Valley Athletic League, which includes four teams in Napa County, along with Petaluma, Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley in Sonoma County. Mike Boles, athletic director at Sonoma Valley High School is VVAL Commissioner.