Jacob Porteous’ 8 TD passes fuel Casa Grande’s rout of Napa

NAPA — Casa Grande High football coach John Antonio hadn’t won a game at Memorial Stadium in Napa before. Neither had Jacob Porteous.

So why not make it memorable?

Porteous racked up more than 500 yards passing — 200 to Shane Runyeon — and the duo connected for four of Porteous’ eight touchdown passes in a 70-34 Vine Valley Athletic League rout of Napa during their homecoming night at the historic venue in the Napa Valley on Friday night.

Just as important as the win was a milestone for coach and quarterback, Antonio understands the 70-point statement and win against Vintage makes them the team to beat in the league.

“We’re sitting at 3-0 in league, and we know we have a target now,” Antonio said. “We’re going to have that target.”

His quarterback seems to think that the Gauchos can only beat themselves.

“We got to keep our head on,” he said. “We got a great defense, great offense, great coaching staff, and we can do as much as we want.”

As has been in the case in some of their other big wins this season, the Gauchos did not waste time showing they were the team to beat this night, even if there was some bend to it’s defense at times.

The Gauchos (4-2, 3-0 VVAL) took less than a minute to get on the board, with Porteous finding Marcus Scott for a 19-yard touchdown pass just 46 seconds and two plays into the game.

Casa Grande then forced Napa to go a three-and-out on its first drive, and used a 39-yard punt return from Scott, followed by an amazing cartwheel catch from Scott to put them inside the five, to cap it off with a Ryder Jacobson touchdown to make it 14-0.

The first two drives epitomized the game: even though Napa was able to score with big passing scores late in the contest, there wasn’t any way they would stop Casa’s offense.

Porteous finished 33-for-43 for 516 yards and the eight scores. In addition to Runyeon and Scott, Lucas Miles, Caden Cramer and Jordan Giacomini also caught touchdown passes from their star QB. Runyeon led the receiving ranks with 10 catches for 220 yards and the four TDs.

Porteous’ best touchdown pass may have been the 55-yard Hail Mary pass to Runyeon at the halftime horn, about 10 seconds after Napa had scored its second touchdown of the contest and regaining momentum before the halftime break and the homecoming festivities that followed.

Runyeon credits the chemistry with Porteous to working with him since the summer of their sophomore seasons.

“We just worked every day we could,” he said. “We really just hit the field. We were out there every day, grinding and putting in all the work.”

Antonio enjoyed the shootout in the second half.

“Both teams emptied their benches, which was awesome,” he said.

Casa Grande will host American Canyon next week in its homecoming game.