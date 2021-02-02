JJ Says: A bit of Petaluma history passes with Ed Schulze

I hadn’t been at the Argus long after taking my first job as a sportswriter after working for my Uncle for two years at his request, when a man mountain walked into our office, then located on Petaluma Boulevard.

I was contently minding my own business almost dozing after finishing off one of the six sports sections a week that was my responsibility when a grapefruit-ized object whizzed by nodding noggin. I looked up to see the mountain lumbering toward me.

“Did you write this?” the mountain spoke, reaching for the softball that had more accurately been lobbed than whizzed, He waved a recent copy of our publication that contained what I modestly thought was a clever chronicle of a recent fast pitch softball game.

I now recognized the intruder, a pitcher for the local team who I smugly described as “looking like a Mac truck, but throwing like a Volkswagen.”

So I met Ed Schulze, one of those special people who brought joy into the adult world and knowledge to the many students he taught and befriended in Petaluma and beyond.

At that time in the late 1970s, fast pitch men’s softball was a big thing in the area.. Guenella Brothers, based out of Santa Rosa,, was nationally known, but Petaluma had a pretty good team of its own sponsored by Grayview Farms and legendary pitcher Dick Gray. Schulze was the No. 3 pitcher on that team.

The good news for me on that sunny summer afternoon was that Schulze had a heart as big as his size and an even bigger sense of humor. His laugh rolled through a room and he laughed often. In fact, I was never around Schulze when he wasn’t laughing, not smiling, but out-loud bellowing.

And Schulze could tell stories. He seemed to know everyone and could spin stories, not yarns, but true stories, about his time as coach and teacher at St Vincent de Paul High School and his many years teaching in Germany, the Philippines and other places for the DoDDS (Department of Defense Education Activity).

Schulze was extremely intelligent and earned the right to have Dr. placed before his name.

He was also a football official who not only had many friends in that close=knit community, but seemed to know every coach at every game he worked.

One friend and fellow official said it best: “When he walked in the door, you knew he was there.”

I don’t have a lot of background on Schulze. At the times we were together, I mostly listen to his great stories.

With his passing, another chapter in Petaluma’s history closes, but those who knew him will never forget him . Ed Schulze stories will long be told and retold, but no one will tell them as well as he did.

--

From the past, I take a quick step into the future to note that Petaluma High graduate Michael Baribault will be lead announcer for the Healdsburg Prune Packers baseball team this summer. He has several other projects in mind for the Prune Packers who are managed by former Casa Grande baseball standout and professional Joey Gomes.

Baribault knows as much about area high school sports as anyone I know, and writes a very informative blog for YSN 365.

