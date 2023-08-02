On the Petaluma sports calendar there are really only two months of the year – active and August.

This is the only month when young athletes have a chance to catch a breath. Not that everything truly shuts down. There are still club teams that are playing in tournaments and, of course, dedicated athletes continue working out in weight rooms and with conditioning programs.

But mostly, all is relatively quiet on the athletic front as summer programs wind down, graduates pack bags and prepare for their collegiate experience, and high school and youth programs gather themselves for the upcoming seasons.

It seems like a good time, therefore, to take a look at what we might expect from the upcoming 2023-24 high school year.

I suspect that the big news will happen shortly after the school year begins, as the push for an all-football Redwood Empire league heats up. We haven’t heard for a while about the proposal to lump all Empire football teams into one league with different divisions based on enrollment and competitiveness.

It is a unique concept and it will probably happen – not this season, but soon. Plans will probably be finalized during the upcoming school year.

On a more immediate note, in a couple of weeks, as teams get serious about practice, attention will focus on this football season and the prospects for another good campaign for local teams. Much will be determined before the first kickoff. For one thing, all three local teams – Petaluma, Casa Grande and St. Vincent – will have to replace quality quarterbacks and team leaders.

Expectations are high at Petaluma High School, where the Trojans return their entire offensive line, but don’t discount Casa Grande. The Gauchos are bringing up players from a monster junior varsity team of last season.

For its part, St. Vincent loses much of the talent and leadership that made its last two seasons extraordinary. But Coach Trent Herzog now has a program in place and the Mustangs will be forever competitive under his direction.

It is too early to go into detail about other sports until the school year progresses, but there are some developments to watch.

In basketball, it will be interesting to see what impact new coach Nick Guillory has on the Casa Grande boys program. For various reasons, the Casa Grande program has been down in recent years. Can Guillory spark it back to life?

At Petaluma, Coach Anton Lyons has turned Petaluma into a perennial title contender and the Trojans will be back in the thick of the VVAL chase with a bevy of young backcourt players. The only thing Petaluma needs to find between now and November is size.

This will be the last season for St. Vincent’s legendary coach Tom Bonfigli. He has the team he has been building for three years. Look for a big splash from the Mustangs.

On the girls court, Casa Grande’s Gauchos are poised to repeat their outstanding season of last year.

Another sport to watch is lacrosse. Both boys and girls teams at Casa Grande and Petaluma have young players who could bring the local teams back into prominence. The St. Vincent girls team was all new to the sport last year, and should be in line for some success this time around.

Other high school teams to watch are the always outstanding girls soccer teams at both Casa Grande and Petaluma, the talent-loaded Casa Grande girls softball team, both the Petaluma and Casa Grande wrestling teams, and the Casa Grande girls track team.

And of course, it goes without me having to write it down, that Petaluma and Casa Grande will have good baseball seasons.

Casa Grande had a dream season last spring, winning both the VVAL and North Coast Section championships and a game in the Nor-Cal playoffs. With Austin Steeves back and returners at almost every position, the Gauchos are in line for another big season. Of course, they will have a big target on their back and face every team that is anxious for a piece of the champions, but they have the talent to meet the challenge.

Petaluma returns just about every one of its key players with the exception of mound mainstay Aaron Davainis. It is going to be interesting to watch the Trojans hook up with Casa Grande again this season. Davainis is headed to Cal and Steeves has committed to Stanford. It could be a lot of fun to watch them continue their rivalry on the D1 level in a couple of seasons.

St. Vincent was, with a few notable exceptions, very young last season and still made the North Coast Section playoffs. The Mustangs aren’t far away from competing for a North Bay League title. Will it be next spring?

Two other notable happenings should occur before the 2023-24 seniors pick up diplomas.

One is a certainty. The new baseball diamond at the East Washington Street Park will be ready for play. Understand, it will not be the stadium it will become. That will take more money and community involvement. But it will be a quality home for the Leghorn American Legion team, the Express collegiate team and club teams.

The other is a little more problematic, but perhaps even more crucial. The soccer field at Lucchesi Park is badly in need of resurfacing. It is one of the most-used sports facilities in town, but its surface looks like the carpet in my spare bedroom.

That is all ahead. Meanwhile, the first two weeks of August seem like a good time for a dip in the pool or a snooze beside the water.

Contact Sports Editor John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com.