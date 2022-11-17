I’ve seen some great football games this season.

It started with that crazy Petaluma opening game at Steve Ellison Field when an electrical problem blew out a strand of lights and led to the stands being twice evacuated during the game, a 41-21 Petaluma win over Terra Linda. The game eventually resumed with spectators safely placed on the berms on either side of the field.

Then came a wild game in Sebastopol, with Petaluma losing on a missed conversion 50-49. It was one of two games during a 7-4 season that Petaluma was to lose by a single point. The other was the Egg Bowl, lost to Casa Grande 29-28.

In Petaluma’s most exciting win since joining the Vine Valley Athletic League, the Trojans beat Vintage for the first time ever 28-26. It was probably the most emotional game I saw all season.

Talk about excitement, Casa Grande was finished in its opening game before Wyatt Abramson hit a Hail Mary to a streaking Clint Rea in the final seconds for a 28-21 win over Maria Carrillo.

I didn’t see Casa’s 23-22 loss to Vintage, but I did watch as the Gauchos rallied for a 29-28 win over Petaluma is one of the best played Egg Bowls in recent seasons.

St. Vincent has had a historic season. No St. Vincent team has ever before won 10 straight regular season games. It wasn’t easy for the Mustangs, but they made it look that way. The game I remember most was against Montgomery. St. Vincent was supposed to face a stiff challenge against the Vikings. Final score was 49-28 .

Then came Ukiah in a match of North Bay League Redwood unbeatens. I didn’t see that game, but I did see the final score: St. Vincent 42, Ukiah 14.

Yes the Mustangs are that good.

Then came the NCS playoffs and I suspect that both Petaluma and Casa Grande were simply beaten by better teams.

I saw the Petaluma game at Cardinal Newman and Petaluma played well but once the Trojans fell two scores behind, they did not have the firepower to answer the Cardinals and lost 49-31.

I didn’t see the Gauchos’ game at American Canyon, and I am not sure what happened to the Gauchos after a tough 23-22 loss earlier in the season to the same team, before losing the playoff game 34-7. I suspect that the flu that swept through the team in the week’s preceding the contest may have had something to do with the problem.

Whatever the circumstances, the season is over for Petaluma and Casa Grande. It wasn’t the season either had expected. Petaluma started the season 7-1, but lost their last three games. Casa Grande ended with a 6-5 record after opening the season with high hopes.

In retrospect there were good games and it is no small accomplishment to reach the NCS playoffs.

St. Vincent is on the verge of doing something really special, but there are challenges ahead.

McKinleyville will provide another physical battle just to get to the NCS championship game and to go back to NorCal, the Mustangs have to be chosen by a selection committee. For all their accomplishments, the Mustangs will not be satisfied without a chance to play for a state championship.

Regardless how it all plays out for St. Vincent, it has been a fall of fun and excitement from a Wyatt Abramson last seconds game game-winning connection to Clint Rea against Maria Carrillo, to Petaluma’s gritty 28-26 win over Vintage.

