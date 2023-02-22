When it comes to high school sports, supply is rapidly surpassing demand.

We are reaching the tipping point where there are more sports than athletes. That is also true of others, what we used to call extra-curricular activities.

Both Casa Grande and Petaluma high schools this year added esports to the menu and next year, both will have girls flag football teams. There is also a push to add water polo to the mix. St. Vincent has made a major push to increase its sports offerings, especially for the girls.

Offered this year at Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools are football, cross country, cheer, girls tennis, girls golf, volleyball, girls basketball, boys basketball, girls soccer, boys soccer, wrestling, badminton, baseball, softball, boys tennis, boys golf, girls lacrosse, boys lacrosse, swimming, track and field and now esports, which is recognized by the California Interscholastic Federation as a legitimate sport.

But, that is only the start.

In addition to the recognized sports teams, there are about 40 – give or take a few – school recognized clubs with both student leaders and staff advisors at both schools. They cover everything from standards like the Art Club and Engineering and Robotics Club to such specialized clubs as the Coastal Clean Up Club and the Cryptocurrency Club.

Then there is the visual and performing arts programs like band, chorus and drama, the shop and vocational programs, Petaluma’s Wildlife Museum and Casa Grande’s United Anglers and fish hatchery.

There is something for everyone.

Outside of school and for the younger kids there are programs galore. There seems to be a martial arts studio of some sorts on every corner. There are quality studios for gymnastics, ballet and the youth sports programs – baseball, softball, basketball, wrestling, boxing. Pick an activity and there is sure to be something to match the interest.

I bite my tongue every time somebody tells me, “There is nothing to do in this town to keep kids out of trouble.”

If a kid is in trouble, it is generally either because they are looking for it, or are just being kids who have to go through the growing pains we all went through, learning from their mistakes.

I’m not suggesting that everything is perfect with our youth and high school sports. There are still problems – lack of facilities, transportation, bullying (yes it happens), favoritism, over-active and under-active parents.

One of the biggest problems is cost. It is expensive to play most sports. Even if organized leagues waive fees, kids still need bats, balls, shoes and all sorts of equipment. The majority of young leagues have pretty hefty participation fees, and they are even higher in high schools. It seems that parents often face more “hidden” fees than are concealed in the average cable television bill.

On the flip side, most leagues have the welfare of the kids at heart, and find a way to make sure everyone who wants to has a way to participate.

The other obvious problem is coaches. There aren’t enough. It takes time, dedication, effort, commitment and attitude. The majority of coaches I deal with in every sport display those qualities, but there are a few that either won’t put in the effort or, worse, are overly zealous. A kid’s experience with sports, or any other activity, is pretty much dependent on the quality of the coach.

I, of course, believe the benefits of sports or any other activity, far outweigh the chances for a negative experience.

The point is that the opportunities are there.

If a young person complains, “I have nothing to do,” maybe it’s time to turn off the computer.

