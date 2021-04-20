JJ Says: A strange football season, but a good football season in Petaluma

The football season many thought would never happen is over. It was different, but it happened. In many ways it was a miracle on synthetic turf.

In many ways it was the same. The same player enthusiasm, the same excitement, the same competitive spirit, the same team pride. There was also cheering, not quite the same, but welcomed from the well-placed family pods. There were no bands, but the cheerleaders were appreciated as they displayed their school spirit and athletic abilities.

Much has been written, discussed and dissected about the strange season, but now we can focus where we should – on the playing field.

Most agree that our three teams – St. Vincent, Casa Grande and Petaluma – exceeded expectations.

St. Vincent got its first taste of what life will be like in the North Bay League. The Mustangs gave notice they were ready to play in the big league by upsetting Ukiah 24-7 in its league opener. They finished with a 2-2-1 record and were in a position to win four of their five games.

In addition to Ukiah, St. Vincent defeated Healdsburg 58-6 and tied El Molino 35-36 while losing to Analy 25-20 in games against NBL opponents. In a non-league game it lost to Justin-Siena from the Vine Valley Athletic League 42-19. The Mustangs accomplished their pre-season goal of proving they belong in the NBL, and they did it with a young team that should be even better next season.

The only negative in the St. Vincent season was that, for a number or reasons, they had just one home game, and that against a weak Healdsburg team.

Petaluma’s Trojans were the most surprising, determined and entertaining of the local teams.

After playing well in a 7-0 opening loss at Justin-Siena, the Trojans were mauled by a monster-sized and monster-talented team from Vintage 57-0. After taking that whipping, the Trojans were in no shape physically to go against a second straight super-talented team and canceled its non-league game against Rancho Cotate. It turned out to be a good decision.

Petaluma won its next three straight, beating Napa 14-13, Sonoma Valley 18-14 and capping it all off with a 20-14 win over Casa Grande in the Egg Bowl.

Four the Trojans’ five games were decided by a touchdown or less.

Of all the local teams, Casa Grande had the toughest road, but has perhaps the brightest future.

The Gauchos went through the Vintage-Rancho Cotate grinder, starting with back-to-back loses to Vintage 53-6 and Rancho Cotate 49-13.

Gamely, the Gauchos, despite injuries, fought back to beat Sonoma Valley 34-24 and battled American Canyon pretty much even in a 49-46 loss before suffering a set back against Napa in a 40-14 loss and falling in the Egg Bowl to Petaluma 20-14.

For the Gauchos, the season was probably just a tune-up. They had only eight seniors on the roster and probably only six active at any one time. They started a freshman on both the offensive and defensive line, something very unusual in the VVAL. They even managed to get a few games for their freshman team.

Perhaps best of all, their junior varsity team pretty much decimated all their opponents. Those who follow such things rate this year’s Casa Grande sophomore class as one with the most athletic to come through the school in several years.

All this and Casa looks to the return of Ryan Kasper, the best defender and one of the best all-around players on the 2019 team, after he sat out this entire season with an injury.

It was a strange football season, but it turned out to be a good season.

The overall assessment of players and coaches who went through it – “We’re tired.”

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)