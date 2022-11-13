The body and the mind are integrally related. Emotions can affect the performance of even elite athletes.

Petaluman Holly Wick is an elite athlete. At 65, the cancer survivor is one of the best endurance athletes in the world. At one time this year, she was the No. 1-ranked Half Ironman athlete for her age group in the world.

For those who don’t know, a Half Ironman is a 1.2-mile (1.9 km) swim, a 56-mile (90 km) bike ride, and a 13.1-mile (21.1 km) run. It is called an Ironman 70.3 for the total mileage covered. It is not for the timid of either body or mind.

In late October, Wick competed in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship held in St. George Utah. By her standards, she did not do well. Hoping for a podium (top three) finish, she finished seventh in her age group, 30 minutes off her normal time. Of course, for most people just to finish would have been a heck’uva athletic accomplishment.

Petaluman Holly Wick competes in the Oceanside Half Ironman on April 2, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

What led up to the race for Wick sounds like the script to a Tim Burton movie.

Going into the World event, Wick was having a great year. Leading up to the competition, she had three straight wins. Six weeks away from the big one, things began to turn.

First she got COVID. “That wasn’t too bad.” she said. “But I had to be careful due to cardiac issues, so I went easy on training.”

Then she got stung in the neck by wasps and had a serious allergic reaction. “My neck looked like a turkey,” she noted. This resulted in more time off from training.

The worst was to come.

Her 95-year-old mother, who lives in a senior residence in Ontario, Canada, became very ill. Her mother then came down with COVID and had to be moved to a hospital. To complicate Wick’s distress, her mother has hearing difficulties and they weren’t able to communicate by telephone.

Then came a final emotional kick. “At the risk of sounding like a bad country song, my loving dog died the day before we left,” Wick explained.

Emotionally drained, and not as physically prepared as she normally would be, it was far from her best performance. Instead of a podium spot, Wick’s accomplishment was finishing the race at all, despite all the problems leading up to it.

“Sometimes that is just the way it is,” she said. “You have to keep things in perspective.”

She said she was willing to share her story to let people know that they need to be aware of their emotions and how they can impact their bodies physically.

“Emotional problems are going to come and go, and you have to modify your expectations,” she explained. “The placing isn’t the disappointment. It’s that I know that this wasn’t the performance I was capable of.”

For the Petaluman, the disappointment makes her more determined than ever.

“Oh well,” she said. “Next year another season awaits, and the World’s in Finland.

Wick has already qualified for that event.

Wick is about a determined as any athlete I have ever run across, but she realizes that the body is a whole composed of two parts: mental and physical. Problems and troubles happen. It is how you handle them that counts.

