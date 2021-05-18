JJ Says: Academics first for most Petaluma athletes

On page B4 of today’s Argus-Courier you will find a list of the best and brightest of this year’s graduating high school seniors. The list can also be found online at petaluma360.com. It recognizes recipients of scholarships administered by the Petaluma Education Foundation.

It is not a complete list. Many of our top graduates excel in areas that, for various reasons, are not recognized by scholarship awards, but they are still on their way to successful and meaningful careers.

PEF administers 372 scholarships, and this year awarded an impressive $237,559 in scholarship funds. In these days of soaring college costs, every scholarship is important and very appreciated.

We are extremely fortunate to have an organization like PEF in our community. In addition to administering the scholarships, PEF, a completely privately financed organization, provides grants to individual schools that fund badly needed supplies, tools, technology and more.

As I perused the list, I was struck by how many names I recognized from the the Argus-Courier sports pages. I was struck, but not surprised. Athletics and academics go hand-in-hand.

The best coaches are teachers. That would seem obvious, but there are some coaches who are administrators. A coach doesn’t have to be a hands-on teacher, but he/she should instill in his/her players a love and respect for the game, themselves and their opponents. Those attributes lead to success in the classroom as well as on the playing field.

Every coach preaches the necessity of classroom first-athletics second. Most actual mean it.

The skills learned in the classroom translate well to the athletic field, and the skills learned on the athletic field translate well to the classroom.

Learning a football playbook can be as daunting as opening a chemistry textbook. Having trouble in algebra? Try deciding whether to handoff, pitch or keep depending on the reaction of a 260-pound nose tackle.

Not all scholarship students are athletes, but a not-so-surprising number participate in athletics.

We have all heard the stories about athletes who attend class and maintain grades so they can participate in athletics.

The truth is, the majority of athletes are students first. It takes commitment to practice every day, play games two or three times a week and still handle the homework demanded by today’s schools.

It has been especially difficult this year when the classroom was a kitchen table and a sports practice was running around a field 6 feet away from a teammate and both gasping for a deep breath through a mask.

Many of the students listed on page B4 have overcome adversity, problems and disappointments to succeed in the classroom and on the sports fields. But, whether or not they play sports, every one of the 277 individual recipients on the list deserve congratulations and respect for their accomplishment. And the cash doesn’t hurt. They will need it.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)