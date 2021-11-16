JJ Says: Accomplishment just to make the playoffs

And now there is one.

In an amazing achievement, all three Petaluma high school football teams – Casa Grande, St. Vincent and Petaluma – reached the North Coast Section playoffs. The achievement is even more remarkable considering that playoff brackets this year were cut to eight teams. The local teams are all in different brackets, Casa Grande in Division 3, Petaluma in Division 4 and St. Vincent in Division 7.

Petaluma and Casa Grande were both beaten in first round games, leaving only St. Vincent standing among the local teams.

Let me say up front that both Casa and Petaluma were beaten by better teams. The effort was certainly there. Both the Gauchos and Trojans played gutsy, determined games. The players did all anyone could ask. They left every drop of energy on the field, but the truth is that their opponents were the better teams.

Casa Grande’s Friday night home game against Benicia had the real feel of a playoff game – packed stands; a fall chill in the air; fired up players, coaches, parents and students. It also had a talent laden Casa Grande opponent. It was the first time all season that I’ve seen an opponent stop their offense.

Defense has been a bit spotty with both Petaluma and Casa Grande all season. Understand, I don’t mean effort, but both teams have been hurt by injuries to key linebackers and susceptible to the big plays. However, I didn’t think any team could stop the Casa Grande offense. Benicia didn’t exactly stop the Gauchos, but the Panthers did slow them to a manageable level. And they did it with a minimum number of blitzes, enabling the linebackers to help a terrifically talented secondary that includes two athletes that have already committed to Division 1 colleges.

The next afternoon in Mill Valley with iconic Mt. Tamalpais jutting nearby and luxury homes peeking from beside every hillside tree, Tamalpais took advantage of a Petaluma High team that was running on physical and emotional fumes.

Perhaps because it was an afternoon game played before a somewhat subdued crowd, this one had less a feeling of a playoff contest. Perhaps that was just my impression after the emotion of the previous evening, but I felt a different vibe surrounding the Petaluma vs. Tamalpais match up.

Petaluma’s Trojans, playing with guts, guile and stubbornness, had a chance to win. Trailing by two touchdowns in the third quarter, they missed a glowing opportunity when a fourth-down pass came up just a few centimeters short of a potentially game-changing touchdown. Still, Petaluma as it has done all season, refused to quit and had desperation hope as time was expiring in the final minute. The hope went unrealized.

Again, not taking anything away from the Trojan effort, Tamalpais was the better team. The Red Tailed Hawks did not play their best game. They had a multitude of mistakes, including three snaps over the head of the quarterback and three touchdowns flagged back by penalties. From my vantage point on the Petaluma sideline, each one of those call backs were legitimate and obvious, with flags thrown well before the end zone was crossed.

The obliterated touchdowns did not overly concern the Hawks who came back to score twice in the same series they were erased.

In the end, Tamalpais had too much depth, too much defense and too much speed for the Trojans.

It can’t be emphasized enough how much the local teams accomplished this season. Just reaching the more elite eight-team playoff brackets is a major achievement. It was a just reward to exceptional seasons by young teams on both sides of town. Casa Grande became the first team other than Vintage to win a Vine Valley Athletic League championship, although they did have to share the title with the Crushers. Both teams finished with 7-4 records, Petaluma after winning its first seven games.

Incidentally, both the Division 4 and Division 3 brackets are ridiculously strong.

Tamalpais, as a reward for beating Petaluma, gets to play Marin Catholic, once again the Marin County Athletic League champion and a team that is 10-1 on the season. On the other end of the bracket, the Division 4 semifinal game pits Cardinal Newman, 7-3 on the season, against Tennyson, a team from Hayward that is 10-0 after a 65-7 thumping of Vallejo in its first-round game.

Had Casa Grande won Friday, it would face what Benicia now faces, a date with No. 2 seed Las Lomas, a team that beat Benicia 36-21 in the regular season. The other semifinal game pairs No. 1 seed Windsor (9-1) against El Cerrito (9-2), the undefeated champion of the Tri-County Rock League.

