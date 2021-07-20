JJ Says: Advancing to Little League Section play is a big deal

Little League baseball is alive and well in Petaluma, but still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Numbers are down in Petaluma’s three leagues, with fewer teams in the Petaluma, American and Valley leagues. Only Petaluma Nationals fielded All-Star teams in all three of the younger divisions; neither Petaluma American nor Petaluma Valley entered teams in the 10-under division. On the upside, all three leagues had teams in the hybrid 50/70 division.

In the five district tournaments – under 10s, under 11s, under 12s, 50/70 and juniors – Petaluma had just one district tournament winner.

That doesn’t mean the quality of Petaluma teams is down. It does reflect a scrambled regular season and the increased competitiveness of teams throughout the district. It also reflects the many opportunities available to young athletes. Several top young athletes play for traveling teams. Others spend summers honing their skills in a multitude of camps for other sports.

Petaluma’s one district winner is a good one. Petaluma National won the under-12 tournament. Commonly called the Major League, this is the 10-12-year old age group that has an opportunity to advance all the way to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

As this is being composed, the Petaluma Nationals were competing in the section tournament being played in Alameda. Regardless of how they fare in that tournament, there is no doubt they are the best team in District 35 which includes teams from Petaluma and Sonoma in the south all the way to Fort Bragg in the north. The Nationals won four-straight games in District, giving up just four runs total and 10-runned their final two opponents.

The Petaluma Nationals and their families are about to have an experience I wish all Little Leaguers could have. All-Star players from the same league generally know one another. Some have played on the same teams, some have gone to school together. All have some acquaintance with their star teammates.

That familiarity is intensified as the players begin to travel to represent not only their league, but their towns. They bond and develop real friendships. The Little League team playing in Alameda is now more than the Petaluma Nationals. It is now THE PETALUMA team. By the time the 2012 team reached the Little League World Series it was not only the Petaluma National team or even just the Petaluma team, it was THE WEST team.

Just to get out of Petaluma is a really big deal.

And, it is a really big deal not only for the players, but for their families. Much like in a marriage where not only the participants share a life, but for better or worse, so do their families. By the time Little League teams start traveling, their families are totally involved. Dads, moms, grandmas, grandpas and even little sisters are suddenly not only fan fanatics, but also bracket gurus.

Some of my best remembrances are traveling with families on rented-bus trips to Sacramento-area All-Star games. Of course, the trip to Williamsport was a life-time highlight for many reasons, but one of the biggest was getting to know the families.

I don’t know how far the current Petaluma Nationals can go. They might be home by now, but regardless of how they fare, they have taken a step the players and their families will long remember by just getting on the road.

It is a big deal and a journey other local teams in the future will take because Little League baseball in Petaluma is alive and getting well again.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)