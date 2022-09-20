JJ Says: All-football conference will not solve all alignment problems

The proposed all-football conference for the Redwood Empire is a good thing. It is not going to solve all the problems with the current alignment that has 27 schools spread across four leagues, but it will make competition, at least in football, more equitable.

“At least in football” is part of the problem. There is no question that football is the king sport, but setting up a league for one sport doesn’t fix the issue of schools too often ignoring other sports, especially girls sports.

And it will not solve the biggest problem with the Vine Valley Athletic League, which is the traffic. Petaluma, Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley will still have to make the treacherous trip to Napa and vice-versa. There may be no solution to that problem. The leagues we are talking about – North Bay (with two divisions), Marin County Athletic and Vine Valley Athletic – stretch over three counties and even teams in the same league schedule inter-league games. Travel is inevitable and traffic is the price we pay.

The other problem with looking beyond football is that some schools put more emphasis on some sports than others and are better in those sports than others. For example, in the VVAL Petaluma and Casa Grande are always going to be competitive in softball, while Justin-Siena, with its abundance of club players, is always going to dominate in tennis.

There is really no secret to success. It starts with good players. Marin Catholic and Cardinal Newman are always going to be successful in football because they attract good players. But it takes more. A dedicated, knowledgeable and resourceful coach can create what we these days call “a culture of success.” It takes time, effort and commitment, but a good coach — and in football that includes a good coaching staff — can create a program that is consistently successful. It might win a championship every year, but it will be competitive every year.

Take a look at the top tier for the proposed Redwood Empire Conference – Cardinal Newman, Marin Catholic, Rancho Cotate, Vintage, Windsor and San Marin. All, save Windsor, have been strong every year for the past decade.

Hopefully, the new conference will contain a provision like the current North Bay League with two division, that will allow schools to slide up and down every couple of years to account for changes in the direction of participating teams.

Enrollment should be a factor in determining where a school first lands. For example, on a season-by-season basis, it is going to be hard for Petaluma and Sonoma Valley, both with enrollments of around 1,350, to match against Vintage (1,800) and American Canyon (1,700). They are just outnumbered.

Numbers, of course, aren’t everything. Coaching, administrative support and even tradition play a part. Petaluma, with a strong tradition of competitive football, a solid and veteran coaching staff and good support from both the school and district administration, has proven it can survive and compete in the Vine Valley Athletic League, but year-in-year-out, it will never thrive the way Vintage has. Until Casa Grande knocked it off last year, Vintage had never lost a VVAL football game.

For the record, here are the proposed leagues:

• Tier 1 is listed above.

• Tier 2 would include Redwood, American Canyon, Tamalpais Ukiah or Petaluma, Casa Grande and Justin-Siena.

• Tier 3 would include Maria Carrillo, Santa Rosa, Ukiah or Petaluma, Montgomery, Analy, Napa and St. Vincent.

• Tier 4 would include Terra Linda, Archie Williams, Piner, San Rafael, Sonoma Valley, Novato, Healdsburg and Elsie Allen.

I don’t see any problem with the groupings. The sleeping giant among the proposed third group would be Napa with an enrollment of around 1,800. If the Grizzlies ever get their football act together, they could conceivably dominate tier 3 and play for a title in tier 2.

There is really little to choose between tier 2 and tier 3. Petaluma can compete with the teams in tier 2 and certainly would be a title contender in tier 3.

Under this setup, St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog could get his chance to compete against Petaluma on a league basis, and it might even be possible to have something like a city championship series.

A vote to determine a final conference alignment will happen Oct. 19 and the conference could be approved by the end of the school year.

There are certain to be glitches and the proposal does nothing to help other sports, but it is a good idea and it should happen.

Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com.