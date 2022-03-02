JJ Says: All-football league would probably need four divisions

As an unabashed high school football fan, I would love to see the proposed realignment of Redwood Empire football teams.

A quick recap of the proposal: Football teams from the North Bay League, both divisions; Marin County Athletic League and Vine Valley Athletic League would be taken out of their own leagues and lumped into one football-only league divided into two, three or four tiers or divisions based on still-to-be-determined power rankings. Teams would be reevaluated, probably every two years, and moved up or down to keep them in competitive divisions.

It seems to make sense. I would love to see a game between Windsor and Marin Catholic and, perhaps on a different level, a game between Montgomery and Petaluma. It would also give St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog what he has long-sought, the possibility of a Mustang game against either (both) Petaluma and/or Casa Grande.

Most importantly, what it would minimize, if not totally eliminate, are the blow-out games that are becoming more and more prevalent. It would not eliminate traditional rivalry games. There would still be room for non-division games, meaning Petaluma and Casa Grande could still play in the Egg Bowl, Santa Rosa could still play Montgomery even though they might be in different divisions.

Such an arrangement would create more interest and add importance to league championships, eliminating, or at least decreasing, the likelihood of a situation like there was in the North Bay League Redwood where three teams tied for first with 3-1 records, while the other two teams combined for a 1-7 record.

With seven teams in the VVAL, eight in the MCAL, seven in the NBL Oak and five in the NBL Redwood for a total of 27, a new league with three divisions would mean nine teams in each division, but would leave room for only one non-league game. A league with four divisions would mean seven teams in in three divisions and one division with six teams. That would leave room for three non-league games in three of the divisions and four in the other.

There are a lot of details to be sorted out and there are sure to be complications that no one has thought of. There always are, but an all-football league will work.

An all football league will not solve the biggest problem facing Petaluma sports. That is the travel. Through no fault of the schools involved, the road connecting Petaluma, Casa Grande and even Sonoma to the rest of the Vine Valley Athletic League in Napa County is not the road less traveled. It is a difficult commute at any time, but almost impossible on Friday nights. Horror stories from parents and fans making the journey abound.

An all-football league would alleviate some of the travel problem for football, reducing the number of trips between the two counties, although the Petaluma teams would still face trips to Marin County and Santa Rosa, which can be almost as vexing as the Napa County journeys.

Football attracts more fans than other sports. Like it or not, the fact is football is different. It involves the entire school and, often, the entire community, whether it be the west side or east side community. There are more people involved and more people traveling to games than other sports.

That doesn’t mean that other sports should be ignored. As it is now, Petaluma football teams face just two trips each to Napa per season for league games, but most other teams, including basketball, make four trips each season.

As long as we’re thinking outside the box, let’s just think completely out of this world and dream about the same system for all sports with different divisions for everything from volleyball to badminton. We already do something similar with lacrosse with a league that now includes Vintage, Rancho Cotate, Casa Grande, Cardinal Newman, Petaluma, Justin-Siena, Napa, Sonoma Academy and Windsor.

All sports in one league with divisions is probably too unwieldly to work, but it is something to think about.

Meanwhile, an all-football league with different divisions will work.

Basketball and volleyball parents will just have to cool their heels and control their temper while sitting on Stage Gulch Road.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier .com)