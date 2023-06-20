Little League baseball players are fun to watch. It is cute to see them try to emulate the teens they follow on area high school diamonds and even more fun to watch them mimic the heroes they see on television.

But for the next three or four weeks, Little League baseball is more than cute. It is serious – at least for the players and the parents. The regular season is finished. Cty champions in Minor (both AA and AAA) and Major League play have been crowned. Now the competition really starts.

Little League baseball is for everyone. Even the most skill-challenged players can benefit from Little League baseball. They can have fun wearing a uniform, being part of a team and learning the game. But All-Star competition is a big step up. Whether it be 10 year olds or the 12-under Major Leaguers who are dreaming of Williamsport and the Little League World Series, baseball takes on a new meaning.

The level of play escalates with each win. The players are still kids, but they are the best of their peer group, whether in be 10 year olds or young teens in the Junior or Senior Leagues. These are best of the best, and they play like it.

The kids are still cute. They do funny things. They make mistakes. They wear their emotions on their uniform sleeves. And they have fun. They also play good baseball.

It always amazes me to watch 10 year olds dig out hard-hit grounders, track down fly balls and even turn double plays. The 12 year olds show a baseball sophistication that requires a trained analyst to explain.

I’ve always felt that the regular Little League season is too short. It ends just about the time the school year ends, leaving the majority of the kids to search for other summer endeavors, while the elite play on.

It has to be that way to make time for the flurry of All Star games, ending for most age groups with the Northern California championship tournament. For the Major Leagues, they play on through the Western Regionals in San Bernardino and, for the very best and very fortunate, the Little League World Series.

On the brighter side, ending the regular season in June allows families an opportunity for a vacation. Of course, for the All-Star players themselves, they would much rather spend their time playing baseball.

There is pressure as All-Star teams face elimination. Last summer, not one Petaluma team managed to advance beyond the District 35 Tournament, the first step on the dreamed-of trail to Williamsport or in the case of the 10s and 11s, the Northern California championship.

But, it is the good kind of pressure, the kind that tingles as you strive for something special. The young players handle it, and they handle the disappointment of losing, as all but one team in each tournament must experience.

The young players quickly rebound from the disappointment. The tears are temporary, the memories are forever.

I enjoy Little League games on all levels, from the beginners who have to be reminded which way to run, to the Major Leaguers who expertly turn double plays.

I especially enjoy the All Stars and marvel at how well the kids play the game. Every summer, I am amazed at how. in a couple of short years, those same T-Ball and coach-pitch players who couldn’t catch a thrown ball, much less a pop-up, now stop sharp grounders and zing the ball to first base.

All-Star play begins for the 10s, 11s and 12s (Majors) next weekend. This year’s District championship games will all be held at Rincon Valley’s impressive tree-lined complex in Santa Rosa, but several games will be played at each of Petaluma’s Little league’s facilities – Petaluma Valley’s Murphy Field on the corner of Park Lane and Maria Drive across from the Safeway store; Petaluma National’s Carter Field on the Petaluma Junior High campus and Petaluma American’s lighted diamond at Luchessi Park.

Admission is free, the concession food is tasty and you will be amazed at how well the game of baseball is played.

