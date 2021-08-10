JJ Says: American League reached its World Series by way of Nogales

It has been a historic season for the Petaluma National Little League All Star team. The Nationals are just the third team from Petaluma ever to reach the Major League West Region Tournament and, this week, are attempting to become only the second Petaluma team to play in what everyone recognizes as the Little League World Series. The talent-loaded 2012 Petaluma National team was the only previous team to play in Williamsport, finishing third.

However, the 2012 team wasn’t the only Petaluma team to play in a Little League World Series. In 2019, the Petaluma American League Intermediate League team reached that division’s World Series played in Livermore.

The Intermediate League is a hybrid of Little League and full-size baseball and is commonly called 50/70 describing the distance between the pitching mound and home plate and the distance between bases. Lead-offs are allowed. Players are 12 to 13 years of age.

In 2019, Petaluma was just beginning to field teams in the division, and the American team, sponsored by Henris Roofing, was the dominant team in a fledgling league. When All Star play began, Manager Blaine Clemmens simply took the Henris regular-season team into the All-Star tournaments.

“We were just 14 kids who signed up in February and in August we were playing in the World Series,” Clemmens observed when it was over. “We only had five kids who had ever played on an All-Star team before. There was no rhyme or reason for anything that took place. Our odds were even greater than the Indiana basketball team In Hooisers.”

Few of the players on the team have yet to be high school stars, but they did one thing better than Little League teams loaded with future all leaguers – they won. They won 11 straight league games and three to win the District 35 Tournament of Champions as Henris Roofing. Then, as the Petaluma American League All-Star team, they won three games to take the District 35 Tournament, three to win the Section 1 Tournament, four to win the Northern California Tournament and seven to take the Western Regional Tournament in Nogales, Arizona.

This year’s National Little League team has traveled to San Bernardino, a distance of about 460 miles, to play in the Intermediate Regional Tournament. The Petaluma Americans ended up about 900 miles away from the closest fog bank for their regional tournament. They were so close to the Mexican border that, on an off day, they visited President Trump’s infamous border wall.

And still they won. After winning the Regional Tournament, they went directly to the World Series in Livermore. Back to within 50 miles of their own beds, they, instead, had to quarter in a hotel. The Petalumans played well in Livermore, but lost two games, one on a home run in the last inning.

The World Series was unlike anything most of the Petalumans, for all their travels, had ever witnessed. The Livermore people did an excellent job of making the kids fell welcome with pomp, ceremony and ESPN streaming games.

It was a good show. Of course, it wasn’t quite like what the Petaluma Nationals had experienced at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, where they were treated like visiting royalty, but it was impressive.

The Little League World Series is still the ultimate experience for youth baseball players, but what the Petaluma American League Intermediate team accomplished should not be forgotten.

I’m certain its players – Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev, Jeffrey Rice, Kalen Clemmens, Philip Liu, Ethan Arellano Jacob Untalan, Gio Burke, Nick Camilleri, Sam Larson, Cody Armbright, Felix Visgilio, Andrew Walker and Sebastian Henry – will never forget.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)