JJ Says: An afternoon of baseball makes world’s problems temporarily go away

For a couple of bright, spring hours last week all was right with the world. Forgotten was the pandemic that is still ravaging; forgotten were the frightened children being dumped on our borders by despicable traffickers and desperate parents; forgotten was the petty partisan bickering among our politicians; forgotten was the drought looming over our own part of the world.

It was a warm spring day. I sat contentedly in a lawn chair, score book in hand and mask firmly in place and watched the panorama of high school baseball unfold in front of me. I was living the life.

I wasn’t even ruffled by the score. It didn’t matter an eye blink who won. Certainly it mattered to the participants, but not to me. I would congratulate the winners and console the losers no matter what the scoreboard said as Petaluma played Casa Grande.

For the record, Casa Grande won 8-3. There were two long home runs, some flashes of excellent pitching and a few sparkling defensive plays. There was also some rusty bat swings, a few shoddy defensive disturbances and a few pitches that didn’t go exactly where they were targeted. It didn’t matter.

I couldn’t help but notice a good-sized gathering in both bleachers and on the blacktop near the Petaluma High diamond. Most of the spectators were masked. A few were not. Most maintained a semblance of social distancing. There were enough spectators to make noise, but the game was far from a “spreader” event.

We have already been through Season 1 of our two-part spring sports season and are now well into Season 2, but the Casa-Petaluma baseball game last week marked the first time that things had seemed almost completely normal. Perhaps it was a day created for baseball. Add the Casa-Petaluma excitement and enough crowd to provide atmosphere and the day felt perfect.

I didn’t have the same feeling the next night when the Petaluma and Casa Grande boys teams met on the Petaluma High basketball court.

It was a great game. For the record, Petaluma won 68-58. The game was even closer than the final score.

But the game didn’t feel quite normal. It was certainly normal on the court because it was Casa-Petaluma, and that means both teams playing with emotion and that little extra effort that always marks a rivalry game.

The difference was the crowd, what there was of it. Baseball, on a high school level, never attracts near the spectator interest of a basketball game. Besides, baseball is outdoors where the excitement and emotion can be dissipated.

Fill a gym with high-spirited teenagers and everyone becomes a fanatic. While I love the leisurely pace of baseball and the intensity of football, there is nothing more exciting than a basketball game played before a screaming, chanting, yelling crowd of ultra-loyal fans in a gym where all the emotion is pent up within the building. Last week, there were only a few parents scattered through the gym. You could hear the coaches shouting instructions.

The school district is absolutely correct in limiting the number of spectators. We all want the pandemic to be over and for us to get our lives back, but it is not over. COVID-19 is still here, and we still have to be responsible.

Still, it felt awfully good to set in the sun, watch baseball and join with others in the enjoyment of high school sports. For one afternoon, I had forgotten how to spell words like “COVID,” “politics” and “drought.”

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)