JJ Says: An exciting trip, but no fish in the Sierra

I am not an angler. Heck, I am not even a fisherman. I do take fiendish delight in drowning worms, or feeding them to glutinous species of freshwater residents.

In my younger years I would spend leisure hours untangling fishing lines at such exotic locales as Clear Lake, Berryessa and Lake Sonoma. But, what with the success of our Little League teams, followed by the pandemic, it has been years since I have had need for a fishing license.

That is until last week when I had a great notion to head up into the Sierras where I was assured that trout would leap into a boat in eager anticipation of being that evening’s main course. I was a little shaken by the cost of obtaining a license, which set me back the equivalent of a full tank of gas, but I was determined to follow the American dream to a clear mountain lake surrounded by nature and canopied by a multitude of stars, a phenomena seldom seen through the haze of our artificially lighted communities.

So, graciously provided with a few days away from my office, now reestablished on my kitchen table, I packed my newly purchased tent and the little other camping gear I could scrounge or borrow and headed for June Lake, near Monmouth Lake in the eastern Sierra. To be more accurate, my destination was Silver Lake on the June Lake Loop near the town of Lee Vining a rest stop near the eastern entrance to Yosemite National Park.

If this is beginning to sound like a travelogue, forgive me. I’ll get quickly to the fun part.

There are several paths that could have led me to my destination. I chose to travel through Yosemite via the Tioga Pass. It sounds adventuresome and even a bit intimidating and it certainly was during the covered-wagon days, but in modern times, when seen while sitting comfortably in air-conditioned luxury, it is simply a wonderful, awesome and grandiose sightseeing excursion. I won’t even try to describe the towering peaks, the seemingly depthless valleys, the green meadows, the sky-seeking trees. Seeing pictures and seeing the real thing is like the difference between Zoom and a hug.

But, trouble was brewing. As I maneuvered toward the summit, I noticed the world becoming noticeably darker. Sunlight faded and a glance upward revealed an ominous mass of black clouds hovering directly overhead.

I had just passed the 9,000-foot marker when a white streak slashed across the sky seeming directly overhead. In reality it could have been anywhere from 100-feet to more than a mile away. In retrospect, my mind placed it much closer than reality had it positioned. Then came the boom of a battleship salvo. For the next seemingly endless minutes, the lightning flashed, the thundered bellowed and the cloud emptied its heavy load of moisture on unsuspecting visitors.

I’m sure the spectacle of a high-mountain storm is familiar to many and maybe even routine to some. To me it was awesome and, I admit, more than a little scary. To see the mountain illuminated by streaks of lightning and hear them belch with thunder was, to understate the obvious, intimidating. Of course, maneuvering down the wavy mountain road slickened by the rain took a bit of luster off the experience.

Not to whine – at least too much. The strange substance that we seldom see on the golden slopes of Sonoma’s mini-mountains coupled with winds that threatened to huff and puff and blow my tent down kept me pretty much quarantined for my two allotted fishing days. I did manage to offer a few sparse worms to finicky trout, and did spend an educational day in the nearby ghost town of Bodie, so I can’t complain. After all, I saw some spectacular views and can verify that rain truly does exist.

Besides, I almost assuredly wouldn’t have caught a fish on the best of days.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.net)