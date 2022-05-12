JJ Says: An ode to softball - and the way Petaluma plays it

During a tenure, it seemed like a lifetime, I spent at the daily Coos Bay World in Coos Bay Oregon, I coached a men’s slow-pitch softball team. The only thing in common between the game played by the fishermen, longshoremen and lumberjacks in Coos Bay and the game played by Kurt Jastrow’s girls at Petaluma High School is the ball.

The truth is that Jastrow’s teenage Trojans could have kicked my macho adults’ behinds off any softball diamond in the country.

Softball is a blanket term that covers many versions of the same game. All involve pitching, hitting and fielding, but all in different forms.

The slow pitch game I coached was definitely hitter friendly, designed to let men muscle up and hit a ball as far as often as possible. If a team didn’t score in double digits, they were considered, with no offense intended to our canine friends, dogs. Gloves were mostly decorations. Outs were recorded when hitters popped up short of the friendly fences.

It was hardly the game I had been introduced to during my time in Petaluma where I was amazed by the fast pitch game practiced by the likes of Ray Allena, Rich Garner, Frank Topolewski, Mike Thomas and pitchers Rich Balswick and K.G. Fincher.

Petaluma had its own version of the real fast-pitch team. Grayview Farms, anchored by pitching ace Rich Pozzi, wasn’t quite on a par with Santa Rosa’s famed Guanella Brothers, a conglomeration that played with the best in the nation and actually won some national championships. But the Petaluma team, made up of mostly local talent, was pretty darn good. I spent many a sunny Sunday afternoon at McNear Park watching the local team play.

A third version of the game is the brand played Kurt Jastrow’s Petraluma high school girls teams.

Jastrow is leaving the Petaluma High School dugout after 22 years as Trojan head coach. During those two decades the game he coach has changed dramatically. When I first arrived in Petaluma after playing the fast pitch game on a company team in the Army, I thought the girls game was pretty much a joke. It sounds harsh, but it is the truth.

Today, I would just as soon watch a girls softball game as a boys baseball game. The players are as talented and the game is faster. By the time a baseball pitcher has received the ball from the catcher, walked around the mound and waited for the batter, irritated by the pitcher’s antics, to step out of the box, a softball pitcher has thrown three pitches and struck out her opponent.

Jastrow is responsible for many of the changes, but he is not alone. His accomplishments with the Trojans are chronicled in this issue of the Argus, but Don Jensen brought equal changes to the St. Vincent program. Jensen beat Jastrow to retirement by a year, but had a similar impact on the game. Scott Sievers has built Casa Grande into a suitable rival for Petaluma.

Of course, St. Vincent plays a lower level of competition, but, like Jastrow. Jensen thrived on challenging the strongest teams that would play his Mustangs. Jastrow and Sievers have been kind enough to take on the Mustangs even though the bigger schools had nothing to gain. More often than not, Jensen’s teams were able to hold their own against the bigger schools.

One of many games I most remember occurred long before St. Vincent installed its all-weather diamond when the Mustangs played Petaluma in the south-eastern corner of their tattered turf. St. Vincent pitcher Megan Galloway shut down the Trojans and then hit one into the neighbor’s front yard to give her team a huge upset over the defending Sonom a County League champions . Galloway went on to a standout career at St. Mary’s.

Of course, there were many other memorable games that the Trojans did win.

I have seen so many great games in all sports over the past half century that sometimes it is hard to separate them. One I will recall as long as I can remember my own name was the 2004 North Coast Section championship game between Petaluma and Analy.

For one thing, it was played at the University of California’s magnificent sunken diamond. I had never before, and never since, seen such a wonderful facility for softball.

At the time, Petaluma and Analy had an intense softball rivalry going, featuring two of the best high school softball pitchers in California – Kory Briggs for Analy (yes, I did have to look up her name) and Ali Klemenok (no, I did not have to look up her name) for Petaluma. Klemenok was then a sophomore.

For seven innings they dueled scoreless as the tension mounted to an almost unbearable intensity. Klemenok had a no hitter through six innings before giving up a single. I remember speaking out loud to myself, “How long can this go on.” It went on until the eighth inning when perhaps the best of a list of outstanding Petaluma softball players, Sam Banister, knocked a Briggs pitch over the left-field fence to win the NCS championship for Petaluma.

I love baseball, but I have a special attachment to softball in all its guises – from the muscular home run slugging game, to the lightning fast men’s fast-pitch game to the skillful game played by today’s high school girls.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)