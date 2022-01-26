JJ Says: Are these Petaluma soccer teams the best local sports squads?

It took a Casa Grande vs. Petaluma match-up and a sunny afternoon to finally get me out to a soccer game.

It is not that I dislike soccer. The players are among the most skilled and best conditioned athletes in any sport played in high school. I appreciate the players and the ebb and flow of the game. But I am a product of my culture.

I’ve written about this before, but there is probably no more boring game for the uninitiated than baseball. It can be as long as 30 seconds between pitches and take, counting fouls, as many as 10 pitches per at bat. If the result is a strikeout or a walk, you start all over again with still nothing happening.

Perhaps the best recognized baseball player of all-time was nicknamed “Babe” and had the physique of Santa Claus after Thanksgiving dinner.

Football players get a breather between plays. Futbol players are on the move non-stop.

The other side of the schilling is that there is very little scoring in soccer. We, as a society crave instant gratification and that, at least on the scoreboard, is something that just doesn’t happen very often in soccer. It is the difference between making stew from scratch to pouring it from a can. We don’t want to even take the time to warm up the stove. We just shove it in a microwave and push a button. We want a score now. We don’t want to wait for it to cook.

A very good Petaluma High girls team played three straight games earlier in the season without scoring a goal and didn’t lose a game during that stretch, tying all three at 0. The stew was still simmering until they beat American Canyon 4-0 for their first Vine Valley Athletic League win.

During the 2019-20 season, the last time until this season that VVAL standings were kept, Casa Grande’s girls edged Petaluma for the league championship. The two teams played twice with only one combined goal between the two. The Gauchos won the title by virtue of that goal. And it came on a penalty kick.

While much of the high school sports attention is focused on basketball where winning (and sometimes losing) teams score upwards of 70 points, two of the best local teams might be the Casa Grande soccer teams.

The Gaucho girls, under the coaching of Vinnie Cortezzo, have long been one of the dominant programs first in the North Bay League and now in the Vine Valley Athletic League. This year is no different. At the start of this week, the Gauchos were 5-0 in VVAL play and 7-1-1 overall.

Don’t overlook the Petaluma girls. Despite their tendency toward ties – they have three overall – the Trojans are in second place behind Casa in the VVAL standings with a 5-3-3 overall record and a 2-1-2 league mark.

The local teams still have two head-to-head meetings this season, Wednesday at Casa Grande and Feb. 7 at Petaluma. There may not be much scoring, but they are certain to be fun.

Casa Grande’s boys, under the leadership of co-coaches Jordan Schlau and Kevin Richardson, have been building for this season throughout the pandemic.

As they start a crucial week, they are atop the VVAL standings with a 4-01 record and are 7-0-2 overall. Beginning the season, they had never beaten Napa or Vintage. They defeated Napa 1-0 earlier and are scheduled to play both Napa schools this week, Vintage on Tuesday at Vintage and Napa at home on Thursday.

For players, coaches and parents those games are every bit as big as a Casa Grande vs. Vintage football game.

One other note about soccer is a complaint I’ve voiced before.

The sport needs to do more to promote itself. For big games like Saturday’s Petaluma-Casa Grande match, there needs to be rosters available, and a public address system with identification of players and short descriptions of what is happening.

If a 1-0 baseball pitching duel can be exciting, why not a 1-0 soccer match and, please do away with those silly kicks to break ties. I would rather have a 0-0 standoff than to decide a well-played game by the best of five one-on-one kicker vs. goalie competition.

