Petaluma prides itself on being a baseball town, and with good reason. Casa Grande and Petaluma are perennially at the top of the Vine Valley Athletic League standings. The community has had more than its share of high level college and pro players, and its youth programs – Little League and travel teams – are the best in the area.

Petaluma’s football teams also rank with the best in the North Coast Section for their divisions. For the last two seasons, St. Vincent has been the dominant team in the North Bay League Redwood, and both Casa Grande and Petaluma have been among the better teams in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

On the girls side, Casa Grande had one of the best girls softball teams ever in the Redwood Empire last spring. Petaluma, under the coaching of Kurt Jastrow, burst the myth of East Bay softball superiority, and Don Jensen’s St. Vincent teams were always among the best in their division in the North Coast Section.

And yet, there's another sport where Petaluma teams are even more dominant. Casa Grande’s girls soccer program has absolutely owned the Vine Valley Athletic League. The Gauchos have also been constant contenders for North Coast Section titles in recent years.

Over the last five years, Casa Grande, coached by Vinnie Cortezzo, has won three VVAL championships, missing out only during the no-season COVID season of 2020-21, and in 2018-19 when the team lost the title to Petaluma in a league game.

During the last half decade, the Gauchos have lost only that one league game. (Of course, soccer being soccer, there have been nine Casa league ties over that span.)

Casa Grande’s overall record during those five years was 58-18-11, with six of the losses coming during that 2018-19 season when they were 14-6-1, but still had a 10-1-1 league record.

Petaluma’s block to VVAL dominance over those five years has been only Casa Grande. Over that same time span, Petaluma’s league record under coach Deegan Babala has been 6-4-2 in 2022-23, 6-2-4 in 2020-21, 8-1-3 in 2020-21, 10-1-1 in 2019-20, and 11-0-1 in 2018-19, when it beat Casa Grande for the league championship.

Along the way, these teams have had some memorable games, including in 2021-22 when the rivals played to 0-0 and 1-1 draws.

With the focus on women’s soccer as the U.S. Women’s team shoots for an unprecedented third straight World Cup championship, it is appropriate that we shine a light on the achievements of what are truly Petaluma’s dominant high school sports teams.

Success for the local boys teams has been more problematic, but seems to be on the upswing, especially at Casa Grande where the Gauchos shared the league championship with Vintage in 2021-22 and finished second last season.

Petaluma sports fans, indeed most U.S. sports fans, are out of step with the rest of the world, where soccer is the predominant sport, driving fans into an absolute frenzy and giving new meaning to the word “fanatics.”

It is difficult to understand why there is such a ho-hum attitude toward a sport that drives the majority of the world bananas, while in our country we prefer the slow pace of baseball or the physicality of American football.

I admit I’m as guilty as anyone for not giving soccer – perhaps especially girls soccer – as much attention as it deserves, but there needs to be a more determined effort from not only the media, but also the public, to recognize how good the local programs are, and how skilled the young athletes are who play the sport.

One big problem is that, locally, soccer is a winter sport. Even in Petaluma, where we have relatively mild winters, it still rains and is cold. I admit I have passed up a potentially exciting soccer match to attend a basketball game of lesser importance that was being played inside in the warmth of a gym.

Soccer matches need to be promoted more – not just in the media, but around the school and community – and students need to be made aware of big rivalries and playoff games. At the games, scoreboards need to be operated, announcers added and rosters made available.

With more local kids growing up playing youth soccer, and with the attention garnered by the American women’s team play in the World Cup, and world star Lionel Messi now playing in the United States, there will hopefully be more of a spotlight on what is, believe it or not, the most successful prep sport in Petaluma.

