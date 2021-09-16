JJ Says: Assistant coaches are the key to successful programs

The retirement of Ralph Gentile after 14 years assisting with the Casa Grande High School baseball program is a reminder of just how important assistant coaches are to any high school program in any sport.

It is becoming increasingly difficult to be a high school head coach. The days of Gary Galloway, who had almost four decades coaching basketball, football and baseball at St. Vincent, are gone. We are fortunate to have dedicated coaches like Rick Krist and Trent Herzog who are dedicated enough to continue in the wind of changing times. There are a multitude of others in various sports, but their ranks are thinning.

Most head coaches in all sports have had enough of the bureaucracy after a few years, and despite their love for the players and their sports, whatever they may be, move on after a few years. Arranging travel, dealing with ever-changing health and safety rules, maintaining facilities, answering to administrators, working with possessive parents and everybody’s nightmare - fundraising - are driving more and more quality head coaches to the sidelines.

All of this points to the importance of putting together a team of coaches. It is the assistants who do much of the most important part of coaching – the teaching.

The key component for any successful team in any sport is the players. Good athletes make good teams. You can improve speed and strength, but the best coaches in the world can’t bless players with natural speed, a strong body or quick reflexes. We too often give a head coach praise for a great season or condemnation for a poor record, forgetting that it takes good players to make good teams.

That being said, it is equally true that good coaching makes good programs. Sports teams will not have good to great athletes every year, but good programs will win (or come close) every year. Head coaches must and should be given much credit for good programs. They are the organizers, the leaders, the problem solvers, the movers and the shakers.

But every good coach I’ve ever dealt with gives credit to his coaching staff. They are the teachers, the counselors, the confidants, the engine of every successful program. Head coaches can be the motivators and the generals, but assistant coaches are workers. They do the heavy lifting.

To say they make minimum wage is to give them a pay hike. All have day jobs and moonlight as coaches. And moonlight is an accurate term. Even for spring sports, work hours can last long after the sun sets by the time dugouts are cleared, diamonds are dragged and games are rehashed.

What do football coaches do on a Saturday morning after a cold Friday under the lights? They meet to go over game videos. By the time basketball coaches wrap up games, it is often time for the 11 O’clock News. It is like that for every sport.

Assistant coaches are anonymous. They are essentially volunteers, but they do not go unrewarded. They are compensated every time their team wins, but much more than that, they are paid in friendships that last a lifetime. They are paid in the improvements their players make from game to game and season to season. They are paid in seeing boys and girls grow into young men and women and they are paid in seeing those young people succeed on the next level, whether on the playing field or in life. Behind every D-1 college or professional player, there is, somewhere along the way, an assistant coach who made a difference.

If head coaches are the brains of high school sports teams, assistant coaches are the heart.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)