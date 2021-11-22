JJ Says: Athletes thankful just to be playing

It is traditional this time of the year to not only count, but publicly proclaim, our blessings. Many of those blessings are private and, frankly, would be boring to others. We all have our individual troubles and triumphs and reasons to be thankful.

One trouble and triumph we share with the world is a huge advancement in the war with COVID. It isn’t a war we have yet won, but it is one that we appear to be winning. The development of a vaccine was a game changer. Even the holdouts should be grateful for the introduction of the powerful weapon against the most insidious enemies we have known in our lifetime.

What it means for our micro world of high school and youth sports is that they are alive and thriving. It has been a struggle and a lost season. Young athletes have had to sacrifice a year of their sports lives. For many of the 2021 seniors, it meant missing the most important year of their sports life.

In most years, we would be talking about giving thanks for successes like a football season that produced three playoff teams. We would be talking about being thankful for outstanding facilities the school district, city and community have provided for our young athletes. We would be saying how thankful we are for the coaches and parents that helped produce a Little League team that came within a win of advancing to the Little League World Series and what it means to the community.

We would, especially, be talking about the gratitude we feel for the dedicated coaches, administrators and supporters who put in endless hours training and teaching our young athletes not only about sports, but about life. Petaluma has exceptional coaches on all levels in all sports

We would be giving thanks for the special athletes who have made it to the tops of their world, athletes like Major League baseball players Justin Buihl and Anthony Bender, soon to be Major Leaguer Spencer Torkelson and up-and-coming college star Joe Lampe. We would be counting our blessings for all the young athletes who have gone on to play college sports.

Indeed, we would be thankful for all our young athletes who give it their all whether they are college prospects or bench players.

But this year, as we paused for turkey, football and basketball of the professional variety we are especially thankful for the simple blessing of having sports to play.

It hasn’t been easy. We have had to overcome (or at least begin to overcome) not only the COVID plague, but also our on divisiveness that has pitted mask wearers against non-believers, vaccinated against anti-vacers, those who followed the protocols against the cheaters.

I am not proud of the way some coaches and parents handled the pandemics, but I am pleased that we are on our way to coming together and winning the battle. We are playing sports with normal schedules and normal seasons.

For this, we have a reason to give THANKS in bold letters as we gather face-to-face or, if you prefer mask-to-mask, this holiday season.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)