Happy New Year!

As school administrators like to say, it is time to head in a new direction. Instead of looking back on the year that was, it is time to look forward to the year that now is. Welcome to 2023 and to all the hope and promise it brings.

What does 2023 mean for Petaluma sports?

The truth is, this year looks like a transition year, and that is probably a good thing, as we still struggle to get back to normalcy and look forward to less sickness, less inflation and just flat-out less stress.

The two top local sports stories of 2022, the new baseball stadium at East Washington Street Park and a lingering virus, could well be the top local sports stories of 2023.

Groundbreaking for the new diamond happened last year. It might be stretching things to expect games by the end of summer, but if that happens, it will be big news. However, it may take several years for the full-sized baseball diamond being built now to grow into a stadium as some have envisioned.

Talk about ongoing. It is beginning to look like COVID-19, the flu and various other viral diseases will be a part of life for a long time, and probably won’t go away this year. We are past the mandatory mask stage, but as the indoor sports season plays out, look for absences due to illness to continue to be part of the equation.

Another ongoing story that will not be concluded this year is the creation of a football-only league for high school teams. This could be the last of football in traditional leagues, and that could make for some very interesting competition in both the Vine Valley Athletic League and North Bay Leagues.

Also on the football front, look for increased interest in flag football as more parents become leery of potential injuries. It is a long shot, but there may be some interest in flag football as an adult recreation sport, too.

Football is one of the few sports where we will not see continued turnover among coaches. Our high school football programs are in good hands with Rick Krist at Petaluma, John Antonio at Casa Grande and Trent Herzog at St. Vincent, but other sports will continue to be something of a revolving door as coaches become increasingly frustrated with mounting administrative duties and parent interference.

When we talk about local sports, the discussion generally revolves around high school sports, but Petaluma is an active sports community and that means adult sports will continue to thrive and grow. The limitation on sports for adults continues to be lack of facilities.

We need another gymnasium, more softball fields, more pickleball courts and refurbished tennis courts. Those facilities are not likely to happen this year. I see another recreation bond measure, perhaps to include a swimming pool on the East Side, in the not-so-distant future.

The one thing that has to happen sooner, rather than later, is a re-carpeting of the field at Lucchesi Park. The East Washington Street Fields have taken a lot of the pressure off, but the Lucchesi field is the most heavily used field in town. Its turf is beyond frayed. That is the most-needed accomplishment of 2023.

Those are just a few of the things to watch for this year. It doesn’t seem to be overly exciting, but after what we’ve been through so far this decade, it just may be just what we need.

Next week we’ll take a look at what we can expect on the field, from baseball at Petaluma to soccer at Casa Grande and football at St. Vincent.

Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com.