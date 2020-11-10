JJ Says: Bad actions bring swift reactions

Two axioms come to mind after hearing about the party that led to the temporary suspension of all high school sports workouts.

The first is from noted physicist Isaac Newton who postulated: “For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.

The other is from humorist Ron White who observed, “You can’t fix stupid.”

I get it. We are all tired of being cooped up. We are all tired of masks, quarantines and lock-downs. We are all tired of no sports We all miss the personal contact with families and friends, but, with all due respect to opera singers and weight-challenged ladies, the coronavirus is not over. The only way it will be over is to do the right thing to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

A group of teens took action to relieve the boredom.It is understandable. If we are honest, most of us have fudged on the social –distancing rules – leaving the mask behind while out for a run or walk; making an unnecessary trip to a grocery store just to get out of the house; letting a planned small family gathering grow into a big event; turning a practice into a scrimmage.

I don’t know how a social gathering grew into a party. I have no idea if the reports I have received about the event are exaggerated. I do know, that, while perhaps understandable, it was dangerous, ill-conceived and, as Professor Newton observed, there was a reaction.

All high school sports activity, including conditioning practices, that were so carefully planned and executed, were, at least temporarily, suspended. The actions of a few have impacted the lives of everyone.

Which brings us to Mr. White’s glimpse into human nature.

The best of us make mistakes and do dumb things. I well remember going fishing on my 21st birthday. Nothing wrong with that, except I was tossing a fully baited hook into the apartment complex swimming pool. A whole succession of activities that prove White’s contention have followed over the years.

Stupid is defined as “having or showing a great lack of intelligence or common sense.” Those who participated in the “gathering” are certainly not lacking intelligence, but they did display, at least temporarily, a lack of common sense.

Common sense tells us that we all should take this pandemic seriously. If we all take precautions to protect ourselves and others, if we all follow the protocols and guidelines, we will get through the crisis together without sacrificing more lives needlessly and with everyone getting back to competitive sports.

We are just about a month away from beginning workouts for cross country, football and volleyball. Of course, there are no guarantees. The numbers are not encouraging, but little by little, things are beginning to loosen up and schools in many counties are beginning to open.

We do have a chance to have football and volleyball practice on Christmas Eve, and that might be the best present in Santa’s playbook.

But we can’t afford to continue to back slide. We have already seen the reaction to an impulsive action.

Let’s not prove Ron White right again.

