It’s time to stop tinkering with baseball.

Believe it or not, the game has been around for 177 years. The first official baseball game was played in 1846 between the New York Knickerbockers and the New York Nines, a cricket team, using the Knickerbocker Rules, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. And, no, I did not throw out the first pitch.

There have been many changes, alterations and adjustments through the years, decades and now centuries to arrive at the game we know today. But there has been a disturbing trend over the past decade or so to legislate changes. I certainly did not like what I saw of the most recent changes during the first week of the 2023 season.

I have been accused of being an old wind blower. I plead guilty, but I have seen several changes over the last several years that would have made Babe Ruth burp up his hot dog. It wasn’t bad enough that we had to allow some players to only hit, forbid pitchers to touch a bat and allow cameras to correct umpire’s calls, we are very close to having monitors call balls and strikes.

The latest “improvements” put a time limit on both pitchers and batters, stretch out bases and even dictate where players can position themselves on the field.

It doesn’t feel right.

I have often and loudly railed against designated hitters. They make pitchers, not to mentioned the shame-marked hitters, part time players and take away from the strategy of the game. They have made the bunt obsolete. But that is an argument that has been lost many years past.

Hopefully, there is still time to voice opposition to the new time constraints. Baseball was designed to be a timeless game. No clock needed or wanted.

I know I have often wept about the delay caused by a pitching change in the sixth inning of a game at Casa Grande High School when the wind-chill factor was down to seemingly single digits, but baseball is designed to be a leisurely game. The long pause as a pitcher puts a death grip on the baseball until the batter steps out of the box are part of the game of wills that intensify the pitcher-batter duel and make the game fun.

I am also extremely bothered by the new no-shift rules. I don’t like the shift. It seems weird to have a 6-5-3 double play. That being said, banning the shift is like banning free speech. I don’t like what you say or where you position your players, but I will defend to the last of my remaining hair your right to swear in print or play seven players in the infield. If players and managers don’t like the shift, find a way to beat it.

I know we are talking about Major League baseball, but the innovations, some would define them as interference, will trickle down. Maybe as soon as next spring, you will see time limits and no-shift rules at local high schools and it won’t be long before computers are flashing balls and strikes.

Baseball rules are complicated enough. The rulebook already resembles the tax codes.

Just a thought. How are two-man high school officiating crews, sometimes even one for junior varsity games, going to keep track of balls, strikes, base activity, balks, foul or fair and add a stop watch?

We are also trending toward taking the human element out of the game, What is wrong with an obnoxious pitcher throwing 14 times to first base just to hear the crowd yell for his hat – scalp included.

Umpires make mistakes. Good for them. It is part of the game we love, even if that game doesn’t end on the same night it starts.

Bottom line is I don’t like the new rules and I don’t like more rules.

I do like baseball played by humans, officiated by humans and played at a human pace.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)