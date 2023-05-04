In the game for the Northern California Major Little League championship in the summer of 2018, Jordan Giacomini, Wyatt Abramson, Kalen Clemmens, JT Summers, Austin Steeves, Jack Hu and Jeffrey Rice were in the starting lineup for the Petaluma American Little League All-Star team.

When Casa Grande High School lined up for a showdown game against Petaluma this season, Steeves, Hu, Abramson, Clemmens, Rice, Hu and Giacomini were in the starting lineup. Another member of that all-star team, Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev, is also on the Gauchos varsity roster.

This season’s Casa Grande team is one of the best in Northern California and has grown straight out of the area’s Little League baseball program. Unless something goes south, by the time you read this, the Gauchos will be the Vine Valley Athletic League champions.

Petaluma has built a reputation as a baseball town. It is a well-deserved recognition, and it starts well before high school.

The Petaluma National Little League team of 2012 that went to the Little League World Series – and finished third overall in the world – set the standard for all Northern California teams. It also produced many quality high school players.

Blaine Clemmens was manager of that Little League team, and a couple years later had several of same players on an Intermediate League team that played in the 50/70 World Series in Livermore. (The Intermediate division is a hybrid division with 70-foot basepaths and 50-foot pitching distance.)

The point is that the players of the American League team were a special group that grew up together playing baseball, and took their skills and friendship to the high school level.

There are special Little League All-Star teams, like the National League World Series team, that American League team and, going back a few years, the 1995 Petaluma Valley team that came within one win of going to the World Series.

Their accomplishments should be remembered and celebrated, but Petaluma’s reputation as a baseball town is rooted in more than any one team or handful of teams. Rather, It is rooted in a system that has organically flourished on its own – a system of caring for and coaching young athletes, helping them develop the skills and attitudes that make them successful on the high school level and beyond.

As Casa Grande head coach Pete Sikora points out, “Every level has put its imprint on Petaluma baseball, from T-ball through Little League and travel ball.”

I am a fan of Little League for a number of reasons that I have often expressed. Perhaps the most important is that it promotes teamwork and leads to lifelong friendships. It is often a young person’s first true experience with working and sacrificing for the good of his or her team and teammates.

But Little League isn’t the only youth baseball program in town and not the only program that contributes to the success of local high school teams. There are several travel ball teams that help prepare youngsters for the next level, whatever that means.

The Athletic Edge runs an excellent youth program, providing superb coaching and an opportunity for excellent competition.

Travel-ball teams are not for everyone, but for youngsters who are truly serious about baseball, they provide a chance, although a sometimes pricey chance, to refine their skills.

A word of caution here. Not all Little League and/or travel ball players turn out to be high school stars. High school baseball is a big step up from youth baseball and there are stories after tales of youth all-stars who end up sitting on the bench of high school teams.

Still, it is from the roots of Little League and travel ball teams that success on the high school and higher levels grow. It is up to the high school, college and Minor League coaches to make those young plants bloom.

