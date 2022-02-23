JJ Says: Baseball’s real opening day is March 5

Forget the calendar. Forget what the television prognosticators say; forget the 70 degree weather in January; forget the atmospheric river leading to a drought in December. I have eye-witness proof that spring is right around the corner.

I know because I spotted the first Little League uniform of the year. It’s owner, a young athlete 7 or 8 years old was proudly prancing in line at a pizza restaurant. If Little League baseball is back, it surely must be very close to spring.

We will know for certain on March 5, a date that for some is more exciting than Dec. 25. Well, that is probably an exaggeration. Most kids still rank Santa Claus ahead of Buster Posey. After all, it is the triple threat Claus who delivers the bats, gloves and video games so much in demand. But Little League opening day still looms huge in the hearts of players, parents, coaches and even umpires throughout Petaluma.

While Major League owners and players huff and puff and pollute the air in a frivolous frenzy over what most of us consider Monopoly money, Little League baseball is a breath of badly needed fresh air. Just to watch the kids in their uniforms can brighten a day.

There will be hundreds of proud and excited youngsters from all over town on Opening Day, March 5, for all three Petaluma Little Leagues – American, National and Valley. It is a special day as teams display their uniforms in a wild array of colors and designs. There will be 11-12-year veterans who try hard to make it seem like business as usual, rookies coming up to the Majors for the first time and the little guys with their first real uniforms. All will be proud.

There is nothing like putting on a uniform for the first time whether it be for baseball, soccer or Girl Scouts. It means you are part of something very special. You are part of a TEAM.

In Petaluma, Little League is especially special. The community has enjoyed success in many sports, but the coaches of all sports I know acknowledge that Petaluma is a baseball town. Year after year, season after season, Petaluma, Casa Grande and St. Vincent high schools have produced championship teams.

When I first met new Petaluma High School baseball Coach Scott Osder a couple of weeks ago, he said one of the reasons he applied for the Trojan job was because of Petaluma’s reputation as a baseball town and mentioned specifically the outstanding Little League programs.

It is not just the players and coaches who will long remember the Petaluma National’s Little League World Series team of 2012 or the Petaluma American League team of 2018 that gave the community a much needed morale boost during a dark time for everyone.

A lot goes into creating successful baseball players on the highest level and a lot of the stuff that goes into that creation starts on the Little League level. Talk to Major Leaguers Justin Bruihl, Anthony Bender or soon-to-be Major Leaguer Spencer Torkelson, and they will tell you that their baseball education began in Petaluma Little League.

They and other successful pro and college players will also tell you about how much fun and how many friendships they found in Little League baseball. Adults who never played beyond Little League will tell you the same thing.

There is no question that Little League baseball, like every other youth sport, took a hit from COVID and all the restrictions that made play difficult to impossible. Beaming faces under the caps on March 5, will tell you that Little League baseball is definitely back.

