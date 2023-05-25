I have a recurring fantasy of leaping from my lawn chair and batting away a foul ball as it is about to descend on an unsuspecting infant or terrified grandmother.

Reality, of course, is much different. In the real world, I cannot protect even myself.

It finally happened last week at a Casa Grande softball game. In the course of watching bat and ball games for more than a half century, I had never been hit by a batted ball. I had been nicked a few times by errant throws and reached out to burn my hands by attempting to catch foul pop-ups, but never before had I been struck unawares.

I had a few close calls, including a very high foul at a baseball game at Maria Carrillo that destroyed the arm of my canvass chair. I also had a car windshield cracked at a baseball game at Arnold Field in Sonoma and a side mirror rendered useless at a softball game at Analy High in Sebastopol.

But until last week I had escaped bodily harm.

It was near the end of an entertaining but one-sided game dominated by the Casa Grande girls in a 10-3 win over American Canyon. I was politely minding my own business and busily checking my phone to catch the MLB scores – call it distracted scorekeeping.

Out of the corner of my allergy-angered eye I saw my next door neighbor scramble to his feet and back away. Before my brain could process the activity, it was disturbed by a knock on the noggin. The descending ball creased my new Casa Grande cap and thudded into my head just below what would have been the hairline if I still had hair.

Fortunately, the ball had struck what is without doubt the hardest part of my body and my only visible wound was the stitch marks from the spinning ball temporarily tattooed on my forehead. No harm from that foul.

But the incident did start me thinking about the dangers of something as seemingly harmless as watching a ball game.

I’ve seen only one incident where a spectator had to be carted from the premises on a gurney, but I have seen several where innocent victims have been bloodied and battered. Fortunately, most high school diamonds, including all in Petaluma, are surrounded by fences that protect spectators from line drives. Of course, the fences are short enough to allow fans to see the game, which means short enough to allow for some margin of danger.

Players in the dugouts are in the most danger from line drives, and I’ve seen many athletes nailed pretty good by liners blasted by their own teammates. It is only in the last few years that coaches have been required to wear hard hats. The same goes for photographers who are shooting from the field.

Usually, injured players, unless they are seriously hurt, get little sympathy from their teammates, who refer to foul balls that smack their mates as “ugly finders.”

But there is little humor in being hit by a high pop-up. Softballs are hard, baseball are harder and both can do serious damage. Unfortunately, strikes are common.

No one really expects to be hit by a meteor dropping unexpectedly from a clear (or in the case of Petaluma in the spring, foggy) sky.

But it does happen and it is important to pay attention. It is difficult to pick a ball up unless you track it from the bat, and few spectators can accurately judge the trajectory of a ball as it makes its descent even if they follow its ascent.

It is important to pay attention.

The next time Casa Grande plays softball, I will be back in my usual spot down the third base line. After all, lightning and softballs never strike twice in the same place. Do they?

