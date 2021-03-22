JJ Says: Blame competion for slow football start

After reviewing stories on the first two weeks of the football season, including last week’s 49-13 Casa Grande loss to Rancho Cotate in a game that was marred by nine turnovers, five by the winning team, my editor had some legitimate questions: “Is this unusually sloppy football? Is it normal for early season? Do we have awful teams?”

The questions take on even more significance when viewed in the context of Casa Grande’s first week 56-6 loss to Vintage and Petaluma’s 57-0 loss to Vintage.

The answers are actually pretty straight forward. Yes, it is unusually sloppy football. It is even sloppier than normal for early in a season. No, we do not have awful teams. We have just been playing elite teams that are way better than most teams in the North Coast Section.

I have a small sample size. So far, of the local teams I have only seen Casa Grande play, and the Gauchos’ inexperience and lack of preparation time have been obvious. The Gauchos were not prepared for the Vintage’s physicality in their opener, but few teams will be this season. Things were better against Rancho Cotate, but mistakes – four pass interceptions, blown pass coverages and unnecessary penalties – were costly.

Even in the win, Rancho Cotate, destined to be one of the best teams in the North Bay, showed the effects of the long layoff with five turnovers of its own, in addition to its share of unprovoked miscues. At one point, a Cougar defender after accidentally chopping down the Casa punter, got up shaking his head and good naturedly confessing his sin to a nearby official.

The problem is that teams don’t have much time to get acclimated. Just two games into the season, we have already played a third of the campaign. There is not a lot of time to get things right.

The other obvious factor in what thus far is a winless season for Petaluma and Casa Grande is the competition they have faced and will still face.

Vintage is an awesome high school football team for the North Bay. The Crushers are big, fast and athletic. They swarm on defense and have as many varied offensive formations as you would normally see on television Sunday afternoon. Rancho Cotate may be a step behind, but the Cougars are in the top tier of local teams.

To face them back-to-back as Casa Grande has done and Petaluma is about to do with Rancho coming up Friday night, is like climbing Half Dome one week and running a marathon through Death Valley the next.

The rest of the season for the local teams will be more competitive. Petaluma has already shown it can play with a pretty good Justin-Siena team in a 7-0 loss and Casa still has Napa and American Canyon on its agenda, but none of those teams figure to be on a par with Vintage or Rancho Cotate.

Before the short season ends, Petaluma and Casa Grande will show that they are competitive, but competitive is not good enough against the Vintages and Rancho Cotates of their world.

And, then there is St. Vincent. It didn’t surprise me that the Mustangs beat Ukiah, 24-7, last week, even though Ukiah has three times the student population of the Petaluma school. The Mustangs have several elite athletes who could play for any school of any size in the area.

Like Petaluma and Casa Grande, St. Vincent’s biggest problem is its schedule. The Mustangs made a statement with its win over Ukiah. But, their next three games are against Analy, once one of the most dominant teams in the North Bay; Justin-Siena, who beat Petaluma; and El Molino who destroyed Healdsburg in its opener.

Football is back, but for local teams it is a return loaded with challenges.

